Spirit of Fiesta to stream live Saturday

COURTESY PHOTO

This year’s Spirit of Fiesta will showcase 15 talented dancers within its adult and junior competitions.

SANTA BARBARA — This year’s Spirit and Junior Spirit of Fiesta Final Auditions will take place this Saturday, broadcasting live from channels 1013 and 13 and on keyt.com starting at 3 p.m.

This year marks the 72nd year of the Spirit of Fiesta. The Old Spanish Days event showcases talented dancers on stage at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

During this year’s Fiesta event, 10 Spirit Finalists and 5 Junior Spirit Finalists will audition for their respective titles. The dance routines from all 15 finalists will be broadcast live Saturday. They will include guest performances by last year’s Spirit of Fiesta winner Alena Velasco and Junior Spirit of Fiesta winner Alexandra Nocker.

For more information, visit sbfiesta.org.

— Madison Hirneisen