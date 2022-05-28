Spokane mom spurred to action by Texas murders

By RAELYNN RICARTE

THE CENTER SQUARE

(The Center Square) – A Spokane mother is circulating a petition to push for greater security measures at local schools in the wake of Tuesday’s massacre in Uvalde, Texas.

Nineteen children and two teachers were shot and killed by a lone gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24

A horrified Alexandra Talbot watched footage of the incident and decided she needed to do more to protect her 6-year-old son and other local children, according to KHQ News.

Ms. Talbot set up a petition on Change.org titled “Improved security for Spokane Public Schools.” Her goal was to get 200 signatures to present the petition at the SPS school board meeting on June 8.

As of Friday morning, the number of signers was hovering near that goal.

On the site, Ms. Talbot posted that since gun regulation seems to be a “moot point” that “perhaps the focus could be on funding the implementation of metal detectors, increasing bullet proof barriers in schools, updating the emergency notification system.”

She also wants to see more training and lockdown plans for “immediate neighboring houses,” and increased security on all campuses.

Ms. Talbot’s petition will accompany a request that SPS put all of these measures in place as soon as possible.“Something has to give, if this is all we can do to protect our babies and the amazing teachers who help them grow than we MUST. This is the reality we as a society have to deal with and it’s time to make adjustments to better protect our most precious,” Ms. Talbot wrote on Change.org.