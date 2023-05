ARIANA DIXON PHOTO

SANTA BARBARA — Spooky Mansion X will perform at 9 p.m. May 26 at SOhO Restaurant and Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, Santa Barbara. Doors open at 8 p.m.

The Los Angeles rock band has had over 20 million Spotify plays and has toured across the U.S. for the last eight years.

The concert will also feature Tino Drima.

Tickets cost $15 in advance and $18 at the door. To purchase, go to www.sohosb.com.

The concert is for ages 21 and older.

— Dave Mason