SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos beats University Prep

Cassandra Perez hits her second run Tuesday, helping San Marcos defeat University Prep 17-3.

The San Marcos High School baseball team defeated University Prep 17-3 Tuesday in a quarterfinal game.

“We put the pressure on early, scoring four runs in the first on two singles and two hard hit balls that were misplayed by the Univ. Prep defense while hitting through the lineup,” Coach Jeff Swann told the News-Press in an email.

“That coupled with some aggressive base running gave us a 4-0 lead,” Coach Swann said. “We continued to run the bases aggressively throughout the game while recording 15 total hits on the day.”

Coach Swann said Cassandra Perez was the offensive star of the day, collecting two home runs and five RBIs while going 3 for 5 at the plate and scoring two runs.

Kamilah Morales had the first home run of the day in the fourth inning, a line drive blast to straightaway left field. Perez followed with her first in the fifth inning, and Gigi Gritt joined the home run derby in the sixth inning.

Perez hit her second home run in the seventh inning.

Allie Fryklund continued to dominate the plate, striking out 18 batters while allowing four hits.

Offensive leaders were:

— Cassandra Perez: 3 for 5, 2 home runs, 5 RBIs, 2 runs scored.

— Caitlyn Early: 3 for 5, 2 doubles, 1 RBI and 3 runs scored

— Izabella Velasquez: 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 1 run scored

— Gigi Gritt: 2 for 4, home run, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored

— Tiana Monaghan: 2 for 5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored.

SANTA BARBARA GIRLS GOLF

Santa Barbara High School girls golf team had its best finish in school history on Tuesday.

Coached by Ryan Throop, the team placed ninth out of hundreds of Southern California schools at the Division 2 CIF team competition at Jurupa Hills Country Club in Riverside County.

On Tuesday, Melia Haller paced the Dons with a 76, Lizzie Goss and Ella Williams carded 77’s.

Aoife Braverman shot an 89, and Zion Sada took 104 strokes.

Haller, Goss, Braverman and Sada are all seniors on a team that has won the last three Channel League titles and maintained a whopping 46-1 record during the last three seasons.

