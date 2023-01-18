SPORTS ROUNDUP

SM boys basketball defeated by Colony

The San Marcos High boys basketball team suffered defeat at the hands of the Colony Titans of Ontario on Monday, falling by a score of 48-39. The game, part of the MLK Showcase, was played in the Toyotal Arena, home of the Los Angeles Clippers G-League team.

San Marcos made it a close game at the end, cutting the Titans’ lead to two with only 27 seconds left to play before surrendering a 7-0 run to put the game out of reach.

The Royals were led by Ben Treadway’s 11 points, while Andre McCullough contributed ten.

“I am very proud of the way that our guys battled today,” said San Marcos Coach James Kinzler. “It was an amazing opportunity to play in the Toyota Arena on this day honoring MLK and I thought our guys responded well. We were right there at the end with a chance to knock off a really good team in Colony, but just couldn’t get it done. We did get better today though, and we will do our best to take that momentum into this week.”

The Royals will return to action tonight when they go on the road to take on Oxnard at 7 p.m.

Cate boys basketball beats Santa Clara

The Cate boys basketball team defeated Santa Clara, winning by a score of 59-50 in the Tri Valley League matchup.

“What I loved most about today was how we shared the ball and got a ton of fantastic looks in transition,” said Cate Coach Andy Gil.

Cate’s win was made possible by a strong first half that saw the team outscore their opponents 34-21. Santa Clara narrowed the gap in the second half, but was unable to overcome the deficit.

Babacar Pouye led the Rams with 17 points.

“Babacar was great for us tonight. He’s getting his stamina back and creating great shots for his teammates,” said Gil, who also singled Marcus Scudder and Jengus Ercil for praise.

“A good team win over a strong team that just beat Bishop,” said Gil. “Our league is tough and we have to bring it every night … We have a couple things to continue to clean up and hope to keep improving.”

Cate returns to action tonight at Thacher.

DP boys basketball loses to Crespi

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team fell to Crespi on Monday, falling by a lopsided score of 76-49.

A disastrous first quarter set the tone for the game, and saw Dos Pueblos outscored 19-5. Crespi never looked back after the hot start, outscoring Dos Pueblos in every quarter.

“It was a good tuneup for all of our players today,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “We were able to play everyone and it was a learning and growing game for a lot of our players.”

Justin Stock led Dos Pueblos with 15 points, while Shane Grant scored 11.

Dos Pueblos’ record falls to 7-12 with the loss.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky