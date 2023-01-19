SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP wrestling dominates Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos High wrestling team enjoyed a blowout victory over Oxnard on Tuesday, winning 54-14.

The night started with a 28-second pin by Dos Pueblos’ Tyler Bryce, followed by wins from Diego Hernandez, Francisco Espinosa and Ryan Risdall.

In the girls portion of the matchup, Victoria Bernard pinned her opponent in the first round, preserving her undefeated record in league matches.

“I’m very proud of our team,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Jesse Plowman. “We had some adversity this week and the team was able to overcome it and stay focused on the mission. I can’t say enough about how our team is progressing as we near the league finals. With that said, tomorrow it’s time to get back to work to prepare for Ventura next week.”

Dos Pueblos now has a league record of 4-2.

Cate boys soccer holds on for 4-3 win over Bishop Diego

The Cate boys soccer team defeated Bishop Diego 4-3, playing a second home game at a neutral site (SBCC) due to the condition of their home field.

The Rams got off to a hot start when Samuel Anum scored in the 15th minute of the match, assisted by Charlie Dorion. This was followed five minutes later when Max DeVore assisted a goal by George Marin. Cate’s big first half was capped off by Suhuyini Abdul Nafeo, who scored with an assist from Dorion.

Bishop Diego got on the board right before the end of the half, leading to a 3-1 score at mid-game.

The Cardinals scored again in the 50th minute, which was answered by Cate five minutes later on a goal by Samuel Anum. Cate would need Anum’s goal, as Bishop Diego managed a third goal before the clock expired.

“We dominated the first half of the game and after our starting goalkeeper went out with an injury we lost our composure and let the game get away from us a bit,” said Cate Coach Jorge Reynoso. “The two halves were like night & day and we have to learn to keep our focus and our mindset for the entire 80 minutes. We are a young team and we need to adapt and dictate the tempo.”

Cate will return to action today at home against Dunn.

DP boys soccer plays Buena to draw

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team tied Buena on Tuesday, with each team managing to score only once.

Both of the game’s goals came in the first half, with each defense stifling their opponents in the second.

“The man of the match tonight was Ethan Foong,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York. “He was an incredible defender all evening tonight, playing their physicality and also matching speed when needed. He really had all facets working.”

Dos Pueblos’ goal came on a header by Luka Jevremovic. York also single out the play of Fin Silver, saying he “created tremendous opportunities getting past their back line and putting shots on Goal” despite being denied a goal in the match.

Dos Pueblos now sports a 2-9-2 overall record, with a 2-5-2 league mark.

SM boys soccer beats Rio Mesa

The San Marcos High boys soccer team won in dominant fashion against Rio Mesa, taking the game by a score of 7-1.

The tone was set by an eventful first 15 minutes, which saw two goals by San Marcos’ Luke Sheffey and a third by Jose Ramirez, all assisted by Tully Knoles. Leonel Olivo and Favi Rosales also contributed first-half goals.

Rosales and Kevin Sanchez added goals in the second half to make score 7-0 before Rio Mesa managed a late goal to avoid a shutout.

“Tully’s assists were outstanding,” said Coach Paul McLean. “He played two balls more than 40 yards to Sheffey in stride as he burst through the back line and added one more to Jose. Tully’s passing is simply next level. He was the key to our fast start.”

San Marcos is now 10-1-2 overall with a perfect 9-0 league record.

SM girls soccer shuts out Rio Mesa

The San Marcos girls soccer team secured their eighth shutout of the season Tuesday, beating Rio Mesa 2-0.

San Marcos’ first goal came in the 32nd minute of the first half when Leilani Venegas scored after an assist from Maya Klanfer. Nicoli Oh scored the team’s second goal in the second half after an assist from Caitlin Sparks.

San Marcos will carry a 3-4-2 record into tonight’s game against Ventura.

SY girls basketball blows out Atascadero

The Santa Ynez High girls basketball team won in dominant fashion against Atascadero, defeating their opponents 39-19.

Kylie Lapointe led the way for Santa Ynez with 12 points, four rebounds and four steals. Helina Pecile added seven points, ten rebounds and five steals while Elena Sleiman contributed eight points, six rebounds and three steals and Desirae Soto scored five points along with three steals.

DP girls basketball edges out Rio Mesa

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team won against Rio Mesa on Tuesday, beating their opponents by a score of 57-50.

Justin Katz led Dos Pueblos with 28 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four assists. Lauren Robles scored eleven points while Carly Letendre scored eight along with providing eleven rebounds. Gianna Nichole and Evette Allen each contributed ten rebounds, with Allen also adding three steals and an assist.

“Evette was involved in almost every play on defense,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo of Allen’s performance. “She was diving on the floor, battling players taller, bigger and stronger. Her attitude and effort was amazing tonight, and that was a major difference in the game.”

Dos Pueblos will next play against Santa Barbara, bringing a 3-4 league record into the game.

Carp girls basketball loses to Channel Islands

The Carpinteria High girls basketball team fell to Channel Islands on Tuesday, losing 54-36.

The Warriors came out of the first period with a 10-9 lead, but the lead was erased in a disastrous second quarter that saw Carpinteria outscored 15-7. After a relatively even third quarter, the Raiders expanded their lead in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Carpinteria falls to 8-10 overall with the loss. The team will return to action tonight at Hueneme.

SY boys basketball defeats Morro Bay

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team enjoyed a lopsided victory over Morro Bay, winning by a score of 77-57.

Landon Lassahn led the scoring for Santa Ynez with 23 points to go along with seven rebounds. Jackson Ollenburger was not far behind with 21 points, while Caleb Cassidy scored 15 and led the team in rebounds with 20. Hale Durbiano scored ten points.

Bishop Diego girls basketball loses to Foothill Tech

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team lost to Foothill Tech, falling by a score of 49-30.

Galilea De La Cruz led Bishop Diego with nine points and eleven rebounds while Lily Simolon added eight points and 14 rebounds.

“It was not our night offensively or defensively,” said Bishop Diego Coach Jeff Burich.

After ending the first half down 27-11, Bishop Diego managed to cut Foothill’s lead to ten by the end of the third quarter, but were outscored 13-4 in the fourth quarter.

“We will learn from this game and get better,” said Burich. “I was proud to see us battle back in the third quarter and make a game of it until midway through the fourth.”

Bishop Diego falls to 18-3 with the loss and will next play on Friday against Santa Clara.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky