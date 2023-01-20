SPORTS ROUNDUP

SB boys basketball falls to Buena in OT

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team lost in overtime at Buena on Wednesday, falling by a score of 70-64.

Santa Barbara got off to a slow start, ending the first quarter down by seven, but had closed the gap to three points by the end of the first half. Although the Dons found themselves down by as much as 13 in the third quarter, the team found themselves with a four-point lead in the fourth before eventually settling for a tie at the end of the period. Buena outscored Santa Barbara by six points in overtime to secure the victory.

“Overall, our effort was really good, but we had some execution errors on both sides of the ball that were somewhat uncharacteristic of us,” said Dons Coach Corey Adam. “Credit to Buena’s play, as some of those errors were caused by what they were doing. In the end we gaind some valuable experience going to overtime on the road in a tough environment against a really good team.”

Luke Zuffelato led the team with 29 points, including a clutch three-pointer that tied the game with 20 seconds remaining. Adam also praised the play of Carter Battle, who scored 15 points “and made good plays defensively and offensively.” Also singled out were Finn Whipps, Will Harman and Owen Debusk, who Adam said “provided a spark off the bench in the third quarter to help us get back in the game.”

Santa Barbara falls to 5-2 in league play with the loss, with an overall record of 11-10.

DP boys basketball loses against Rio Mesa

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team lost to Rio Mesa on Wednesday after being outscored 74-61.

The game was lost in the first quarter, when Rio Mesa put up 25 points to Dos Pueblos’ 8. For the rest of the game, Dos Pueblos outscored their opponents 53-49, but it wasn’t enough to erase the first-quarter deficit.

Matthew Zamora led Dos Pueblos with 16 points while Justin Stock scored 15 and Shane Grant added 13. Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora also singled out Micah Goss and Grant Hughes for praise, saying that Goss “did a great job attacking the basket” while providing multiple blocks and rebounds and that Hughes “did a good job on the glass for us and did a good job securing loose balls.

The loss leaves Dos Pueblos with a 7-13 overall record.

SM boys basketball beaten by Oxnard

The San Marcos High boys basketball team fell to Oxnard on Wednesday, losing by a score of 78-48.

San Marcos was led by Andre McCullough, Wyatt Miller and Ben Treadway, who scored 12, 8 and 7 points, respectively.

“Really proud of our effort tonight,” said Royals coach James Kinzler. “That’s obviously a very tough team over there, but our guys played really hard to the end. Andre was strong around the basket tonight and I thought Wyatt and Ben gave us a good spark offensively.”

The Royals managed to cut Oxnard’s lead to ten with two minutes left in the third quarter, but a 12-0 run by Oxnard erased the comeback.

“We ran out of gas a little bit there at the end of the 3rd and they took advantage. That’s what good teams do,” added Kinzler. “I thought this was much more of a game with these guys then the first time we played them at home, so I’m proud of our growth.”

The Royals fall to 3-4 in league play with the loss, and will return to action tonight against Ventura.

SY boys basketball defeats Bishop Diego

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team beat Bishop Diego, winning 80-60 at home to improve to 14-3 on the season.

Jackson Ollenburger led the team with 24 points to go along with nine assists, while Caleb Cassidy scored 19 points and added 23 rebounds. Three other Pirates managed double-digits in the game, with Hale Durbiano scoring 14 points, Jaiden Mendoza contributing 11 points and Landon Lassahn scored 10.

Santa Ynez plays again tonight at San Luis Obispo.

Carp wins close game against Channel Islands

The Carpinteria boys basketball team edged out Citrus Coast League rival Channel Islands on Wednesday, winning 52-49.

Although Carpinteria trailed by 14 at halftime, the team managed to come back to claim the victory with a stingy defense that gave up only 18 points in the second half.

Sawyer Kelly led the Warriors with 19 points, while Kainoa added 13 points and Sebastian Campuzano contributed 11.

Carpinteria now carries a 4-16 overall record into their game tonight against Hueneme.

Carp boys soccer loses to Channel Islands

The Carpinteria High boys soccer team lost to Channel Islands, dropping the game 2-1.

Channel Islands started the scoring in the 30th minute on a penalty kick, while Carpinteria squandered multiple scoring opportunities to end the first half scoreless.

The Warriors managed to tie the game in the 60th minute on a goal by Ulises Segura, but Channel Islands found a way through the Carpinteria defense ten minutes later to score the winning goal.

“We played well and I was proud of the boys for the way they played and fought the whole game,” said Carpinteria Coach Gerardo Rodriguez. “Sadly, we didn’t get the result we wanted.”

The Warriors will return to action today against Port Hueneme.

DP girls water polo overcomes Ventura

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team dominated Ventura on Wednesday, winning by a score of 17-3.

Dos Pueblos held Ventura scoreless in the first half, collecting ten goals along the way. Ventura got on the board in the third period, scoring two goals before collecting their final goal in the fourth.

HanaLora Abel and Emma Gilbert each finished with four goals for Dos Pueblos, while Frankie Court and Ava Bennett each managed three. Goalie Megan Garner finished the game with 12 saves.

Dos Pueblos returns to action today at Santa Barbara, carrying a 10-6 record into the game.

-Compiled by Matt Smolensky