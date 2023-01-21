SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carp girls water polo wins two

The Carpinteria girls water polo team won a pair of games on Thursday, defeating Channel Island 7-2 and 15-3.

The Warriors began the first game with a 4-0 lead after the first quarter, they fell silent for the next two quarters while allowing one of Channel Islands’ goals. The fourth quarter saw Channel Islands score their second goal, but also an offensive explosion by Carpinteria’s Giulia Piccoletti, who scored three goals in the period.

Piccoletti scored four goals in the game, while Kate Isaac, Monica Delgado and Lilli Nemetz each managed one.

The second game saw Carpinteria once again score four goals in the first quarter, this time expanding the lead to a 9-2 advantage after the second. The team went on to score four goals in the third quarter and two in the fourth to complete the blowout victory.

In game two, Piccoletti, Taylor Classen, Allison Banks, Francis Bennett, Delgado and Malaya Morente each contributed two goals, while Ximena Briceno, Nemetz and Isaac each added one.

Goalies Erin Otsuki and Camilla Martinez split the games evenly, playing half of each game apiece. Otsuki ended the doubleheader with 11 blocks and two steals while Martinez managed nine blocks.

The Warriors will carry a 12-6 record into Tuesday’s matchup with Nordhoff, which will also be Senior Recognition Day.

SM boys soccer shuts out Ventura

The San Marcos boys soccer team completed a shutout of Ventura on Thursday, winning by a score of 3-0.

San Marcos managed one goal in the first half when Jose Ramirez scored after an assist from Luke Sheffey. Sheffey also provided the assist for San Marcos’ second goal, scored by Favi Rosales in the second half. Leonel Olivo scored the team’s final goal.

“Ventura’s midfield was solid and we had a hard time breaking them down initially,” said San Marcos Coach Paul McLean. “Our backline of Justin Hess and Stevie Bradley were excellent. Freddie Gonzalez made several key stops when the game was tight. They kept us in the game.

“Luke Sheffey created some outstanding crosses that Jose and Favi finished cleanly and John Najera did a great job in the middle of the field with strong distribution. Leo Vico combined well and got forward from the left back position,” McLean added.

San Marcos now sports an 11-1-2 overall record, maintaining a perfect 10-0 record in league play. The team will return to action on Tuesday against Buena.

DP boys soccer blanks Rio Mesa

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team shut out Rio Mesa on Thursday, winning the game 4-0.

Mateo Robledo scored the first goal for Dos Pueblos in the 17th minute. That would be all the scoring in the first half, as the offense remained silent until the 45th minute when Fin Silver scored. The final two goals came in the 53rd and 65th minutes by Noe Pina and Luka Jevremovic, respectively.

“Man of the Match was Drew Hamers setting up multiple scoring opportunities and having an explosively quick last step to beat the opponent to the ball time and again on the night,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York.

Dos Pueblos now has a 3-9-2 overall record while sporting a 3-5-2 mark in league play.

Carp girls basketball blows out Hueneme

The Carpinteria girls basketball team won in dominant fashion against Hueneme on Thursday, winning by a score of 53-27.

The Warriors were led by Charlotte Cooney, who scored 18 points and provided two steals. Amarisse Camargo provided 17 points and eight rebounds while Jamaica Cook scored six points to go along with 13 rebounds.

Carpinteria dominated right from the start, ending the first period with a 17-7 lead. The Warriors scored 15 points in the second quarter while allowing only one, turning in a similar performance in the 15-6 third. The Vikings managed to fight back in the fourth quarter, outscoring Carpinteria 13-6, but it was too little, too late to avoid a decisive Warriors victory.

“We were able to play everyone on the roster a lot of minutes, which is always our goal,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales. “I was extremely happy with our focus, effort and commitment to getting better every time out.”

Carpinteria will next play at Malibu on Monday, carrying a 9-10 overall record into the game.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky