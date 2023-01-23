SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY boys soccer shuts out Dunn

COURTESY PHOTO

The Santa Ynez High boys soccer team recently shut out Dunn School 1-0.

The high-intensity game’s lone goal was scored with just 18 minutes remaining when Santa Ynez’ Aiden Tapia scored with an assist from Spencer Silverman.

Pirate defenders Alex Kobayashi and Rafael Beleski were the top contributors to goalkeeper Ivan Guerrero’s shutout.

“We may have lost against Rigetti last night but we most definitely did not quit tonight,” said Guerrero. “We used last night’s loss as a motivation to beat Dunn School tonight. We showed we are physically and mentally ready for the rest of the season”

DP boys basketball falls to Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team lost a lopsided game to Oxnard on Sunday, falling by a score of 77-19.

The tone of the game was set in the first quarter, when Oxnard outscored Dos Pueblos 22-6. The next two periods saw similar point differentials, while the fourth saw Dos Pueblos outscored by a relatively tame 8-4.

“We had a very hard time today against their press,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “We had too many turnovers against the number one team in 2AA.

“We did a decent job against their guards, but we really had no answer for the post opportunities they had,” he added.

The two teams will meet up again on Friday, with Dos Pueblos carrying a 7-15 overall record into the game.

DP boys wrestling does well in CIT tournament

The Dos Pueblos High boys wrestling team had a good showing at the CIT Morro Bay Individual Wrestling Tournament on Saturday, with a number of wrestlers turning in solid performances.

Dos Pueblos’ Cody Pearce managed a 5-2 record in the tournament, placing in the top 12 out of the 64 wrestlers in his weight class. Sammy Ramos and Ryan Crawford each managed a 4-2 tournament record and finished in the top 16 in their weight classes.

“Cody, Sammy and Ryan all earned their placing by giving everything they had this weekend … All of us coaches at DP are proud of our wrestlers and look forward to building on this weekend’s success,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Jesse Plowman.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky