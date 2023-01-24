SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP girls wrestling takes part in Lady Eagle Invitational

The Dos Pueblos girls wrestling team appeared at the Lady Eagle Invitational on Saturday at John Glenn High School, sending a wrestler to the championship finals.

Victoria Bernard finished second in the event, pinning Chaparal’s Brelynn Smith in 15 seconds and John Glenn’s Urena Andrea in 48 seconds. She followed up these wins with a victory by tech fall over Buena’s Mallely Perez Diaz, but fell in the final round to San Fernando’s Hailee Moreno.

“Victoria continued to open it up with some dominant wins en route to the finals,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Matthew Bernard. “Though the finals did not go her way, she learned some things that will only make her stronger and that much more of a fierce competitor.”

Alyssa Warner filed to place after taking a pair of losses in the event, but Bernard said she “continues to get better every single week.

“Her physical and mental toughness continues to grow,” Bernard said of Warner. “She continues to go out there, try things, and push her limits. That’s everything a coach could ask for.”

DP boys basketball falls to SB

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team lost to Santa Barbara on Friday, falling by a score of 64-50.

Dos Pueblos kept the game close in the first half, finishing the first quarter down by only one and the second down by four. Santa Barbara put the game out of reach in the third quarter, outscoring and out-rebounding Dos Pueblos on their way to expanding their lead to 18 points. Dos Pueblos got four of those points back with a strong fourth quarter, but was unable to make up the difference.

“We have to get better at taking care of the ball,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “We play Oxnard tomorrow, so we need to cut down on our turnovers.”

Dos Pueblos falls to 7-14 with the loss, with a 2-6 mark in league play

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky