SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP girls wrestling takes on Ventura

The Dos Pueblos High girls wrestling team took on Ventura on Tuesday, resulting in another victory by pin for Dos Pueblos’ Victoria Bernard.

“Bernard used her speed and power to quickly pin her Ventura opponent,” said Coach Matthew Bernard. “Victoria has been a dominant force in the girls wrestling division. She has had multiple tournament placings and a championship this year. Victoria is wrestling at her best and is ready to take on the postseason.”

Coach Bernard also had praise for Alyssa Warner.

“Warner had a great match and wrestled tough. Allyssa, being new to wrestling this year, has picked up the sport fast. She gives it her all and always has a positive attitude.”

DP boys wrestling wins over Ventura

The Dos Pueblos boys wrestling team defeated Ventura on Tuesday, winning by a score of 34-31.

After beginning the match with a victory by forfeit by Dos Pueblos’ Shaun Vague, the team saw wins by Sammyh Ramos, Sylis Penniman, Diego Hernandez Ivan Marina, Francisco Espinosa and Cody Pearce.

“This was a very close dual meet,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Jesse Plowman. “Every wrestler on the team had to show up and wrestle their best tonight. Our team has shown that they are intense competitors and continue to improve every week. Tonight we were able to put our best lineup against Ventura. This was not the case in some of our earlier duals. I am looking forward to carrying this momentum into the league finals next week.”

Dos Pueblos improves to 5-2 with the win.

DP girls basketball falls to Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost to Pacifica on Tuesday, falling by a score of 67-55.

“Credit to Pacifica and their coaching staff and players. They played hard and deserved the win,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “We came out strong and stuck to the game plan.

“I’m proud of my group win or lose as long as they play hard, smart and together. As we build the culture here at DP we are trying to teach them how to play the right way and that is together. If you look at the games we’ve won, every player plays their role and we play well. We will get better as a staff and help the kids improve and get ready for Oxnard on Thursday,” Murillo added.

Dos Pueblos falls to 10-13 with the loss, while sporting a 5-5 league mark.

Cate girls basketball crushes Villanova

The Cate girls basketball team dominated Villanova on Tuesday, winning by a score of 47-28 to take the top spot in the Frontier League standings.

The Rams were not outscored in any quarter of the game, scoring seventeen points in a monstrous fourth quarter to put the game well out of reach.

Cate was led by Lilli Whelan, Sophia Ospina and Sam Jimenez, who each scored ten points. Ada Hansen was right behind them, contributing eight points, while Desi Flores scored five.

“We collectively shot very well from the 3-point line and are increasing the number of assists while decreasing the number of turnovers,” said Cate Coach Laura Moore. “Our defense once again generated offense for us with 15+ steals leading to fast break opportunities.”

Cate will return to action Saturday at La Reina before concluding Frontier League play on Monday at home. The team’s last regular season game is set for Tuesday, when the Rams will host Carpinteria.

DP boys soccer plays Oxnard to a draw

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team earned a tie against Oxnard on Tuesday, with each team managing one goal.

All of the scoring came in the first half, with Dos Pueblos striking first at the ten minute mark with a goal by Fin Silver, his second in two games. Oxnard tied it up nine minutes later, and the score didn’t change from that point on.

“We came into the evening knowing that we’ve been playing much better as a team of late and knew that this was an excellent Oxnard squad,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Matt York. “We were able to get a goal on them to start the game, which really helped everyone believe in another strong outcome. Oxnard did a great job to rally to tie the score in the first half, and then in the second half they were definitely threatening and dangerous offensively but our boys played a spirited game., A true team game, and they rallied around each other all night long. I’m really proud of the fact that it was a total team effort.

“Great effort by a lot of players, but the outstanding performance of the first half and Man of the Match goes to Noe Pina Duarte, who played his secondary position, left back and really helped shut down some of their big powered offense,” added York.

Dos Pueblos now sports a 3-9-3 overall record, with a 3-5-3 mark in league play.

SM boys soccer dispatches Buena

The San Marcos High boys soccer team defeated Buena, winning the match 2-1.

The Royals took the lead in the first half on a goal by Luke Sheffey assisted by Jose Ramirez. The score would remain 1-0 until the final eight minutes of the game, when Buena scored to tie it. San Marcos’ second goal came a minute later, scored by Favi Rosales.

“Buena is a solid team and they have a good defensive group,” said San Marcos Coach Barry Punzal. “Tully Knoles played four or five positions for us tonight and had a great impact on the game as did sophomores Jose Ramirez and Luis Botello. The backline did an excellent job as well.

“We were really pleased with our team’s response after giving up the goal. Good teams find a way to get the win and we did that tonight,” Punzal added.

The Royals are now 12-1-2 overall with a perfect 11-0 record in league play. The team will return to action tonight against Santa Barbara.

SY boys soccer shuts out Saint Joseph

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team kept Saint Joseph off the board Monday, ultimately winning by a score of 3-0.

Gabriel Beleski scored two goals in the game, accounting for Santa Ynez’ first goal with an assist from Evan Eliason and the team’s last goal with an assist from Spencer Silverman. Tristan Amerzcua scored the second goal of the match with an assist from Aiden Tapia.

The Pirates will next play at Nipomo.

Carp girls water polo wins over Nordhoff

The Carpinteria High girls water polo team won handily over Nordhoff, beating their biggest Citrus Coast League rivals 9-3.

After Giulia Piccoletti and Lilli Nemetz combined to score four goals in the first quarter, the Rangers were unable to pull any closer than two points for the rest of the game, ultimately losing by six.

Nemetz led the team with four goals while Piccoletti scored three. Taylor Classen and Francis Bennett scored the remaining two. Goalie Eric Otsuki recorded 13 blocked shots, two assists and one steal.

The Warriors will carry a 13-6 overall record into today’s game against Hueneme.