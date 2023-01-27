SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP boys basketball edges Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team squeaked by Pacifica on wednesday, winning by a score of 46-44.

Grant Hughes led Dos Pueblos with 18 points, while Justin Stock had 17.

“This game was a roller coaster ride,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora, adding that each team managed leads of up to six points, but the gap would always be narrowed. Ultimately, the game was won after Dos Pueblos held Pacifica to four points in the fourth quarter.

Dos Pueblos now sports an 8-16 overall record, with a 3-8 mark in league play.

SM boys basketball defeated by Buena

The San Marcos High basketball team fell to Buena on Wednesday, losing 82-58.

Buena dominated the game from the beginning, leading by seven after the first quarter and by 15 at the half before expanding the lead in the second half.

San Marcos had three players finish with double digit points, with Wyatt Miler leading with 17. Diego Reyes scored 13 points, including three three-pointers, while Micah Jacobi contributed 10.

“Loved our effort tonight.,” said San Marcos Coach James Kinzler. “Buena is just so solid, top to bottom, inside and out. Credit to them for playing well and having a great season so far. But I still liked the way our guys battled and stayed together.”

Following the loss, San Marcos carries a 5-5 league record into tonight’s game at Santa Barbara.

SB boys basketball wins over Ventura

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team defeated Ventura, winning by a score of 68-58.

“We were obviously pleased with our offense scoring 44 in half, but we were disappointed in our defensive execution,” said Santa Barbara Coach Corey Adam. “The boys responded with one of our better defensive halves of the season, holding Ventura to 16 second-half points. We were especially pleased with the composure of the guys on the road and with the physicality of the game. We controlled the boards against a much bigger team which helped seal the victory.”

Luke Zuffelato led the way for Santa Barbara with 27 points and 12 rebounds, while Carter Battle finished with 18, Waylon Finkel scored nine and Owen Debusk contributed eight. Jack Holdren and Finn Whipps each added 11 rebounds.

The win improves Santa Barbara to a 13-11 overall record with a 7-3 mark in league play.

DP girls water polo dominates Buena

The Dos Pueblos High girls water polo team shut out Buena on Wednesday, scoring 16 points on their way to a dominant victory.

Dos Pueblos scored five goals in the first quarter, seven in the second and four in the fourth.

Goalie Megan Garner had 12 blocks and two steals to complete the shutout, while the team was led by the four goals and seven steals of Emma Gilbert.

Dos Pueblos now sports an 11-7 record, with a 6-1 mark in league play.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky