SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY wrestling takes on Santa Maria

The Santa Ynez wrestling teams took on Santa Maria in a senior night matchup that saw both girls and boys defeated.

Despite the rough night, Santa Ynez honored seniors Alex DeLaCruz, Triston Lake and Anthony Escobar.

Coming away with wins for the Santa Ynez girls team were Malia Ortiz and Hailee Taylor.

For the boys team, victories were earned by Santa Ynez’ Evan Gotschall, Santino Alvaro, Ben Flores, Fernando Nunez, Triston Lake, Angel Gonzalez and Jack DeLaCruz.

Carp girls basketball lose to Santa Paula in OT

The Carpinteria girls basketball team fell to Santa Paula on Thursday by a score of 50-43.

The game was close throughout, with the first quarter ending with a one-point Cardinals advantage and the second quarter ending with a five-point Warriors advantage. The third quarter saw Santa Paula pull within one before tying the game in the fourth to force overtime.

In overtime, Carpinteria was outscored 12-5 to take the loss.

“Though we are disappointed in the outcome, we feel good about our competitive effort, never say die attitude and commitment,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales.

The Warriors will carry a 10-11 overall record and 4-5 league record into today’s game against Hueneme.

Bishop Diego girls basketball wins over St. Bonaventure

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team brought home a 43-36 victory over St. Bonaventure.

Lily Simolon led the team with 15 points and ten rebounds while Galilea De La Cruz scored ten points.

“It was a tight game going back and forth until the last few minutes,” said Bishop Diego Coach Jeff Burich. “We led 17-14 at halftime and every time we gave up

the lead we would get a big 3 point shot.

“In the fourth quarter, the defense of Citlali Morales, Lily Simolon and Siena

Urzua late in the game was the difference,” Burich added.

Bishop Diego now sports a 20-3 overall record with a 4-1 mark in league play. The team will return to action on Thursday at Foothill Tech.

DP girls basketball loses to Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos girls basketball team lost to Oxnard on Thursday, falling by a score of 57-39.

“Every game is a must win game for us from here on out. Our energy and effort was not there tonight. When the energy, effort, and communication is there we can play with and beat any team in the league,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. I was very happy with Evette Allen and Gianna Nichols’ they combined for 22 rebounds and never stopped playing hard! They were going for every rebound and loose ball. We need some more of that energy on Saturday. That has nothing to do with skill but everything to do with effort and the will to win.”

Dos Pueblos was led by Evette Allen and Lauren Robles with eight points each.

Dos Pueblos will play Oxnard again tonight, carrying a 10-14 overall record into the game.

SY girls basketball falls to Templeton

The Santa Ynez girls basketball team lost to Templeton, falling by a score of 51-41.

A quartet of freshmen were the statistical leaders for Santa Ynez. Helina Pecile recorded a double-double to lead the way, contributing 11 points and 20 rebounds to go along with five steals. Rylan Agin and Lexi Molera each scored eight points, with Agin also adding five rebounds. Elena Sleiman provided a balanced performance with four points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

SM boys soccer defeats SB

The San Marcos High boys soccer team earned a Senior Night victory over Santa Barbara, winning by a score of 4-1.

The game began with a San Marcos goal by Justin Hess with an assist from Jose Ramirez. This was quickly followed by an answering goal by Santa Barbara. The score would remain tied at one until the end of the game, which saw three goals scored in rapid succession by San Marcos’ Favi Rosales, Leonel Olivo and Luke Sheffey.

The Royals are not 12-0 in league play and 13-1-2 overall. The team will next play on Monday at Oxnard.

DP boys soccer falls to Pacifica

The Dos Pueblos High boys soccer team lost to Pacifica on Thursday, falling by a score of 2-1.

Dos Pueblos scored quickly in the first half, making the score 1-0 at just the two minute mark. Thirty minutes later, Pacifica tied the game at one heading into the half. The score would stay tied until the 77th minute, when Pacifica claimed the lead on a penalty kick.

Dos Pueblos falls to 3-10-3 with the loss, with a 3-6-3 record in league play.

DP girls water polo dispatches Mira Costa

The Dos Pueblos High girls water polo team won in dominant fashion against Mira Costa on Thursday, outscoring their opponents 15-7 in the opening round of the SoCal Girls Invite.

Emma Gilbert led the team in scoring with a season-high eight goals, single-handedly outscoring Mira Costa. Alina King provided six assists in the game and Megan Garner recorded fourteen blocks.

Dos Pueblos improves to 12-7 with the win, with a league mark of 6-1.

Carp girls water polo dominates Hueneme

The Carpinteria girls water polo team won in dominant fashion against Hueneme on Thursday, overcoming their opponents by a score of 12-1.

Carpinteria was led by Giulia Piccoletti’s seven goals. Taylor Classen and Lilli Nemetz each supplied two goals while Kate Isaac added one.

The win gives Carpinteria a 6-0 Citrus Coast League record and a 13-4 mark overall. The team will return to action on Monday against Santa Paula.

SM overcomes Bishops in Newport Elite Eight Tournament

The San Marcos girls water polo team faced off against Bishops in their first game of the Newport Elite Eight Tournament, coming away with a 19-13 win.

Ava Stryker led the way for San Marcos, scoring six goals and earning three ejections. Sophia Panossian scored four times while Charlotte Rasin added two goals to go along with a block, four steals and three assists and Regan McEachen scored three goals.

Goalie Lauren Schweitzer got six saves in the game.

Matt Smolensky