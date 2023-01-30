SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP girls basketball loses to Oxnard

The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team lost to Oxnard on Saturday, falling by a score of 64-39.

Gianna Nichols and Lauren Robles led Dos Pueblos in scoring, providing ten points each.

“Credit to Oxnard again for playing hard and coming out with the win,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “I think we did some things better than we did the last time we played them. But we didn’t execute on offense and didn’t get many second-chance opportunities … our defensive communication has to really improve these last two games.”

Dos Pueblos falls to a 10-15 overall record and a 5-7 mark in league play with the loss. The team will next play Buena.

Cate girls basketball annihilates La Reina

The Cate girls basketball team played its penultimate Frontier League game on Saturday, crushing La Reina 58-11.

Strong defense held a rebuilding La Reina to eight points in the first half and just three in the second. Defensive standouts included Nicole Teh, Desi Flores, Talia Tom, Mary Foster, Riley Pan and Kedall Thorne.

Offensively, Sophia Ospina led the way with 18 points while Ada Hansen contributed 17. Teh managed to score five points, while Emerson Evans added seven rebounds and two steals and Maia Holmes contributed two points, four rebounds and a steal.

“Today, the Rams took advantage of the opportunity to try various rotations with players playing in different positions,” said Cate Coach Laura Moore. “We also worked on our different defenses and offenses. It was a collective victory and those are always the best.”

Cate will again face La Reina today for their final Frontier League game.

DP boys basketball falls to Colony

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team lost to Colony on Saturday, falling by a score of 58-47.

Dos Pueblos kept the game close in the first half, which closed with the team having a deficit of just two points. A disastrous third quarter was the difference maker in the game, with Dos Pueblos being outscored 15-5 in the period. The team was able to earn back a point in the fourth quarter, but was ultimately unable to close the gap.

“We were in striking distance, but a few key possessions gave them the win,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “I was proud of our guys and the way they competed on a big stage.”

Dos Pueblos was led by Justin Stock with 17 points. Micah Goss added nine points and ten rebounds and Matthew Zamora contributed ten points and six assists.

The loss leaves Dos Pueblos with an 8-18 overall record with a 3-9 mark in league play.

Carp girls basketball defeated Hueneme

The Carpinteria girls basketball team won over Hueneme on Saturday, earning a 46-20 victory.

Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzalez singled out the play of Amarisse Camargo and Lusmar Martinez as being instrumental in the win, which left the team with an 11-11 overall record and a 5-5 league mark.

“We continue to fight for a playoff spot. I was happy with our approach and focus. The starting five did a good job setting the tone for the game,” said Gonzalez.

Carpinteria will play four games this week, starting with a game against Fillmore today.

SM girls water polo loses to Foothill

The San Marcos girls water polo team lost to Foothill on the final day of the Newport Invite, losing the game 9-13.

Ava Stryker scored four goals for San Marcos, also adding three steals and a block. Regan McEachen scored a goal and earned seven ejections while Lauren Schweitzer contributed ten blocks, a steal and an assist.

“The girls played tough all weekend, I’m extremely proud of them,” said San Marcos Coach Chuckie Roth.

San Maros will return to action with games against Pacifica and Ventura on Wednesday.

DP girls water polo loses to Yucaipa

The Dos Pueblos girls water polo team lost 10-8 to Yucaipa on Friday.

Emma Gilbert led the Chargers on scoring with three goals while Alina King added two.

The loss saw Dos Pueblos fall to a 12-9 overall record.

DP girls soccer defeats Santa Barbara

The Dos Pueblos girls soccer team won big over Santa Barbara on Saturday, winning by a score of 5-1.

“The team has been playing their best soccer over the last four games and today was another solid performance,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina. “It was good to see the forwards putting a few in the net and to see their celebrations. And, we need to give credit to our defense and midfield who have been steady all season long.”

Dos Pueblos’ Katie Peterson and Riley Roggero each scored two goals while Taylor Hayes added one of her own in the win. Assists were delivered by Riley Monroe, Miranda Hough Pattison and Madelyn Jones.

The two teams will meet again today, with Dos Pueblos carrying a 5-7-4 overall record and 3-5-4 league record into the game.