SPORTS ROUNDUP

High school teams compete on busy Tuesday

There was a lot of action in local high school sports Tuesday.

So in no particular order:

— The Carpinteria girls tennis team fell 14-14 to a strong Laguna Blanca team during a non-league match.

“I don’t recall ever having faced such a well-balanced Owls team,” Charles Bryant, the assistant athletic director and coach at Carpinteria, said in an email to the News-Press about the Warriors’ opponents. “They will be a force down the road in D-4, and I think will make a good, long run in CIF. We just could not make any headway against them as they took a 4-2 lead after the first round and never looked back.

“We were happy for the great experience of playing them if that makes sense,” he said. “I think they showed and taught us a lot today. They are very well coached and it shows.

“Our doubles team of Natalia Perez/Cassandra Maya Prado went 2-1. They stepped up today and played consistently from the baseline and at the net which has been a big part of our focus this past week,” Coach Bryant said. “Silke Leonard and Zahra Porinsh each went 1-2 on the day. We had competitive games and sets but we just could not pull out nearly enough of the tight ones.”

— The Carpinteria Warriors sank the Santa Ynez Pirates 13-5 in water polo action.

“The Pirates were able to keep the Warriors off balance early, creating two penalty shots and two man up situations in the first quarter which ended at a 2-2 tie,” Coach Jon Otsuki said in an email to the News-Press. “The Warriors, however, made the necessary adjustments, communicated well and got momentum on their side and went on to score eight unanswered goals, which led to a 10-3 lead at the end of the 3rd quarter.

“Warriors team captain Mateo Handall played a near flawless game on both sides of the pool,” Coach Otsuki said. “On the offensive side he put 4 balls in the back of the net showcasing a variety of midrange shots. Defensively Handall was everywhere, smothering the opposition, creating turnovers, and chasing down Pirate counter attacks.

“Rounding out the scoring 2-meter player Justin Main tallied 3 goals, Coby Gonzales and Zach Isaac scored twice each. Goalie Jacob Taft recorded 12 saves on the day.”

— Santa Barbara High girls volleyball won 3-1 over Thousand Oaks.

Scores were 25-23, 27-25, 17-25 and 25-19.

“Our bench was crucial to providing the energy and momentum shifts, it was a whole team effort. Offense was led by junior setter Annie Knecht (40 assists),” Coach Kristin Hempy said in an email to the News-Press. “Her athleticism and energy drives us forward every play.

“Crucial on offense and defense for us was junior outside hitter Shae Delany (17 kills, 9 digs),” Coach Hempy said. “Senior outside hitter Emma Zuffelato provided 12 kills and 12 digs. senior opposite Mary Johnson added 7 kills. Our defense was fueled by senior libero Carolina Koceman (24 digs). I’m very proud of how our girls battled tonight, they earned that win.”

Santa Barbara is now 6-2, and its next home game is at 6 tonight against Foothill Tech.

— The Santa Ynez Pirates played a 9-hole non-league match against Arroyo Grande at Cypress Ridge GC.

The Pirates lost the match 260 to Arroyo Grande’s 208, Coach Sara Ovadia said in an email to the News-Press.

Bella Gunasayan of Arroyo Grande was the match medalist with a score of 37. The Pirates were led by freshman Mackenzie Phelan with a score of 49.

Santa Ynez golfers and their scores were Emily Ruiz, 50; Mackenzie Phelan, 49; Addison West, 55; Sierra Freedman, 52; and Alison Swanitz, 54. The total was 260.

— Laguna Blanca defeated Providence 3-0 in a non-league girls volleyball match.

Game scores were 25-8, 25-5, 25-7.

Overall record is 1-3.

Amelia Fowler made 7 kills, 6 aces; Lola Hall, 9 aces; Sarah Woodhouse, 7 kills, 4 aces.

Laguna Blanca will play at Bishop today and host Cate to open Tri-Valley League play on Friday.

— Dos Pueblos beat Bishop 3-0 in girls volleyball action.

Game scores were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-20.

DP’s Portia Sherman had 10 kills, 2 aces, 8 digs: Chloe Hoffman, 11 kills, 2 aces, 6 digs; Natali Flint, 3 kills, 3 digs, 37 assists; Teagan haley, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Makelia Cervantes, 5 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 1 block; Lily Mires, 4 kills, 1 block.

