SPORTS ROUNDUP

Cate girls basketball loses to Carp

The Cate girls basketball team were defeated by Carpinteria in their last regular season game of the year, losing by a score of 37-33.

The game was close throughout, with the first quarter ending with a three-point Cate advantage and the second ending in a tie. Cate had regained a one-point lead at the end of the third period, but were overcome in the fourth when Carpinteria outscored them 14-9.

The Rams managed to hold top Carp player Amarisse Camargo to just six points (all on free throws), but other Carpinteria players took up the slack, led by Jamaica Cooks’ ten points.

For Cate, Sophia Ospina scored 15 points while Ada Hansen provided a key spark off the bench with eight points.

The Rams await their seeding in the CIF playoffs, which are set to begin on Thursday, Feb. 9.

DP boys basketball loses to Buena

The Dos Pueblos High boys basketball team played Buena on Tuesday, falling by a score of 50-41.

“Credit to Buena and their players for competing and coming out on top,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Manny Murillo. “We’re in a very tough league, every possession matters. Getting stops matters, helping your teammates matters, making the extra pass matters.”

Dos Pueblos will play tonight, the team’s senior night, when they will face off against Ventura. Dos Pueblos carries a 10-16 overall record with a 5-8 mark in league play into the game.

Carp boys basketball defeated by Fillmore

The Carpinteria boys basketball team lost a lopsided game to Fillmore on Tuesday, suffering a 70-38 defeat.

The Warriors were led by Kainoa Glasgow, who scored 14 points.

Carpinteria will play tonight against Malibu.

SM boys basketball trounces Pacifica

The San Marcos boys basketball team dominated Pacifica on Monday, improving to a 6-6 record with the 62-41 win.

“It’s one game at a time. Proud of our guys for keeping focused and staying

together. They’re working hard and enjoying the process. Now we move on to

the next one,” said San Marcos Coach James Kinzler.

Wyatt Mill led San Marcos with 13 points, while Micah provided 11 and Diego Reyes contributed nine. Ben Treadway and Joe Pasternack each scored seven points.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky