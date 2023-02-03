SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY girls basketball loses to Santa Maria

The Santa Ynez girls basketball team fell to Santa Maria on Wednesday, losing a close game 38-35.

Helina Pecile led the way for Santa Ynez, earning a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds while also contributing three steals. Kylie LaPointe recorded nine points, six steals and three rebounds while Jadyn Gardner scored six points and added five rebounds.

SY boys basketball defeats Santa Maria

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team crushed Santa Maria on Wednesday, winning by a lopsided score of 56-53.

Landon Lassahn and Jackson Ollenburger were the lead scorers for the Pirates, recording 36 and 23 points, respectively, while Caleb Cassidy recorded his fourth double-double in a row with 19 points and 23 rebounds.

SM edges Rio Mesa

The San Marcos High boys basketball team won a close game against Rio Mesa on Wednesday, hanging on for a 62-58 victory.

San Marcos led by four at the end of the first quarter, expanding its lead to 11 by the end of the first half and maintaining that lead until the end of the third period. In the fourth, full-court pressure from the Spartans led to turnovers and missed shots for San Marcos and allowed Rio Mesa to pull within one with less than a minute left in the game. San Marcos expanded their lead exclusively with free throws.

Micah Jacobi led the San Marcos effort with 14 points while Joe Pasternack scored 13 and Andre Mcullough added ten.

“Grateful for the effort our guys gave tonight, doing what needed to be done to get the win,” said Royals coach James Kinzler. “Lots of hustle plays on both ends of the court, some timely shooting, a couple of huge offensive rebounds there at the end and a couple clutch free throws from Koji to seal it. It was another step for us in a really fun week of high school basketball.”

San Marcos improves to 7-6 in Channel League play with the win, and can now clinch fourth place and an automatic CIF playoff berth with a win over Santa Barbara on Friday. A loss in the game would force a tie-breaking game against Rio Mesa.

DP boys basketball beats Ventura

The Dos Pueblos boys basketball team defeated Ventura on Wednesday, winning in overtime by a score of 80-69.

Dos Pueblos outscored their opponents in the first and second quarters, but were outpaced in the third and fourth to finish regulation play in a 69-69 tie. Dos Pueblos dominated the overtime period, outscoring Ventura 11-0 for the win.

“I was extremely proud of the way my guys played a smart game and never gave up,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Joe Zamora. “It was a great way to finish the season.”

Grant Hughes led Dos Pueblos with 34 points and Justin Stock scored 22 points.

The win gave Dos Pueblos a 9-19 overall record.

SB boys basketball defeats Pacifica

The Santa Barbara boys basketball team handily defeated Pacifica on Wednesday, dispatching their opponents 70-48.

The Dons were led by Luke Zuffelato with 18 points while Will Harman scored 12, Tobin Shyrock added 10 and both Owen Debusk and Carter Battle contributed eight.

Carp girls basketball fall to Malibu

The Carpinteria girls basketball team lost to Malibu on Wednesday, suffering defeat in a close 40-38 game.

The game was close the whole way through, with the game tied at the end of both the first and third quarters. Malibu scored one more basket than Carpinteria in the fourth to earn the win.

Amarisse Camargo led Carpinteria with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven steals. Jamaica Cook scored six points, 13 rebounds and three steals while Charlotte Cooney recorded six points, seven steals and five assists.

“I was very happy with our effort and execution on defense and offense,” said Carpinteria Coach Henry Gonzales. “I also want to say thank you to our 10 wonderful seniors for being such valuable contributors to our program. We will miss them.”

The loss left Carpinteria with a 12-13 overall record.

SY boys soccer plays Templeton to a draw

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team tied Templeton at one on Wednesday.

Santa Ynez’ goal was scored by Gabriel Beleski with a assist by Evan Eliason just seven minutes into the game. Templeton answered just before the half to conclude the scoring.

The scoreless second half was aided by the strong play of Santa Ynez’ Tristan Amezcua.

Dos Pueblos soccer teams fall to Ventura

The Dos Pueblos boys and soccer teams each suffered defeat at the hands of Ventura on Wednesday, with the girls losing 2-1 and the boys 4-2.

Dos Pueblos’ girls team led by one at the half after Riley Monroe scored with an assist from Trish Lo, but surrendered the lead in the second half of the Senior Night game.

“We started our 11 seniors and they played most of the game. It was an emotional night and the seniors played their hearts out against Channel League Champs, Ventura,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Marco Medina. “I want to wish the best to all our seniors in the next chapter of their lives and want to express my gratitude for the opportunity to be the head coach this season.”

The boys team never held a lead, surrendering a goal early at the three minute mark. Dos Pueblos would tie 20 minutes later on a goal by Kai Laub assisted by Drew Hammers and Miguel Greenberg. Ventura took the lead for good on goals at 39 minutes and 43 minutes. Dos pueblos scored a second goal at 49 minutes, but allowed another two minutes later to conclude the scoring.

“I want to thank all of our players, and especially the 14 seniors for an incredible season,” said boys Coach Matt York. “Though we didn’t make the playoffs, we fought really hard in the second half of league. After starting the year one and nine we really played some great soccer towards the end. This group will be remembered for their incredible personalities, great overall character, and cohesiveness as both friends and teammates.”

SM boys soccer beats Pacifica

The San Marcos boys soccer team defeated Pacifica on Wednesday, winning by a score of 2-0.

San Marcos’ first goal was scored by Favi Rosales with an assist from Luis Botello in the first 12 minutes of play, and was followed ten minutes later by a Leonel Olivo goal assisted by Luke Sheffey.

“Pacifica is another good team with lots of attacking talent and this game served as great preparation for our playoff run,” said San Marcos Coach Paul McLean. “We thought that Yael Garay did a great job at right back tonight. He didn’t get beat on the dribble, he passed well and won balls in the air. Yael was excellent. Luis Botello and John Najera helped us keep possession in the midfield and our attacking group was effective. This group is excited to play in the CIF playoffs!”

San Marcos finished the season with a 13-0-1 in league play to earn first place, and sport a 14-1-2 overall record.