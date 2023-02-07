SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP wrestling brings home a pair of first place finishes

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team took part in the Channel League Tournament on Saturday, bringing home a pair of first place finishes.

Eleven Dos Pueblos wrestlers qualified for next weekend’s CIF Championship Tournament, led by the league championship titles of Shaun Vague and Victoria Bernard. Also qualifying were Francisco Espinosa, Cody Pearce, Ryan Risdall, Sylis Penniman, Sammy Ramos, Diego Hernandez, Ivan Medina, Jacob Rubio and Alyssa Warner.

“All of our wrestlers wrestled their best today,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Jesse Plowman. “Victoria Bernard walked through her opponent in the finals match with a pin. Victoria was in control of all of her matches today. She took care of business and is looking forward to the CIF tournament. Shaun Vague won his close finals match in overtime. In the third period with only two seconds remaining, he secured a takedown to go into overtime. In overtime, Shaun took down his Ventura opponent to claim the title.”

The Dos Pueblos wrestling team now boasts a 5-2 record.

SY boys basketball defeats Orcutt Academy

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team won over Orcutt Academy on Friday, defeating their opponents by a score of 83-45.

Santa Ynez was led by Jackson Ollenburger’s 28 points and ten assists. Two other Pirates managed double-doubles, with Landon Lassahn adding 20 points and ten rebounds and Caleb Cassidy contributing 15 points and 17 rebounds.

SY boys soccer beats Morro Bay

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team defeated Morro Bay on Saturday, winning by a score of 2-1.

Santa Ynez’ goals were scored by Erik Salinas and Braeden Melville, with assists credited to Aiden Tapia and Spencer Silverman.

Providing a standout defensive performance for Santa Ynez was Jeison Plascencia.

“Happy we got the win tonight,” said Plascencia. “Everyone gave it their all. Playing alongside my teammates is always really fun.”

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky