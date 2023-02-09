SPORTS ROUNDUP

Cate boys soccer shuts out Diamond Bar

The Cate boys varsity soccer team faced off against Diamond Bar on Tuesday in a CIF Division 5 wildcard playoff game, ultimately winning by a score of 1-0.

Cate’s lone goal was scored by Charlie Dorion in the 32nd minute, assisted by Jae Lim. While both teams managed to create multiple other scoring opportunities, neither would manage another goal.

“I am very proud of this group of young men,” said Cate Coach Jorge Reynoso. “We chose a good time to play our best team game … This is a great win for our young team. Our starting 11 included five freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and one senior, and the playoff experience we are gaining with every postseason game we play will be priceless for the future of our program.”

Cate will return to action today on the road at Polytechnic High School.

SY girls basketball dominates Atascadero

The Santa Ynez girls basketball team won big over Atascadero on Tuesday, winning 47-14.

Santa Ynez was led by Kylie LaPointe’s 16 points, four rebounds and four steals. Helga Pecile, Lexi Molera and Desirae Soto each contributed six points, with Pecile adding 13 rebounds and four steals, Moleta recording five rebounds and Soto adding two steals.

SY boys soccer crushes Orcutt

The Santa Ynez High boys soccer team annihilated Orcutt on Tuesday, winning their final home game by a score of 7-0.

The Pirates scored three goals in the first half, coming from Aiden Tapia, Gabriel Beleski and Kevin Margarito. Margarito also got the assist on Beleski’s goal, while Braeden Melville assisted Margarito’s.

The second half saw a goal by Emilio Guerrero, assisted by Ben Edwards. Guerrero also assisted Vince Casey on another goal. Luis Marco Perez-Uribe and Alex Kabayashi scored the final two goals of the game for Santa Ynez.

The Pirates will play their final Ocean League game today at Saint Joseph.

Carp girls water polo falls to Buena

The Carpinteria High girls water polo team failed to advance to the second round of the CIF Division 4 playoffs, falling to Buena by a score of 6-3.

“The Warriors did not execute on offense as well as they have been recently,” said Carpinteria Coach Jon Otsuki. “They had plenty of opportunities from the 2 meter position but just could not put the ball into the back of the net. Buena was the quicker team today, both on offense and defense. The Bulldogs beat the Warriors on counterattacks and inside drives. On defense they stole the ball and forced desperation shots.”

Carpinteria’s goals were scored by Kate Isaac, Lilli Nemetz and Giulia Piccoletti. Goalie Erin Otsuki tallied 15 blocks on the day.

Carpinteria’s overall record fell to 16-7 with the loss.