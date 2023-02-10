SPORTS ROUNDUP

SB beats Valley Christian Academy in playoffs

The Santa Barbara High boys basketball team defeated Valley Christian Academy of Santa Maria on Wednesday, winning on the road by a score of 72-46.

“We got off to a bit of a sluggish start because of their defense,” said Santa Barbara Coach Corey Adam. “We had not faced a zone defense for more than a few possessions since December. It took us a quarter and a half to really get the shots we wanted. It is great to see the continued growth and maturation of this group.”

Luke Zuffelato led the Dons with 21 points, while Tobin Shyrock scored ten to reach double digits for the fifth time in eight games. Waylon Finkel scored nine points, Jack Holdren and Will Harman each added eight and Owen Debusk contributed seven.

Santa Barbara will return to action at home against Gariellino on Friday.

SM boys basketball falls in first round

The San Marcos boys basketball team lost to Agoura in the first round of the CIF Southern Section 2A playoffs, falling by a score of 88-51.

The Royals kept it close in the first quarter, closing out the period with a five-point deficit. Agoura began to expand their lead in the second, leading to the lopsided final score behind the offense of Zane Miller and Nasir Meyer, who combined for 71 of the Chargers’ 88 points.

“A tough way to see this season come to an end for sure,” said Royals coach James Kinzler. “A lot of credit to Agoura. They have some very nice players who obviously shot it very well. Proud of our guys for their season and for our growth and accomplishments as a team, it just wasn’t our night tonight.”

San Marcos was led by Micah Jacobi’s 12 points. Joe Pasternack added ten points, while Diego Reyes, Wyatt Miller and Koji Hefner each scored seven.

DP girls water polo victorious over El Segundo

The Dos Pueblos High girls basketball team defeated El Segundo on Wednesday, winning by a score of 9-7.

Dos Pueblos overcame a slow start to earn the victory, starting out the game down 2-1 at the end of the first quarter. By the end of the second, they had tied the game at four before taking and holding the lead in the third and fourth quarters.

Dos Pueblos was led by Emma Gilbert’s five goals, while Ava Bennett scored two. Addison Parrish and Alina King each scored one. Megan Garner recorded eight blocks.

Dos Pueblos will carry a 16-11 overall record and an 8-2 mark in league play into their next game against Santa Margarita Catholic High School on Saturday.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky