SPORTS ROUNDUP

SM boys soccer falls to Montclair

The San Marcos High boys soccer team lost their opening game of the CIF Division 1 Playoffs on Thursday, falling to Montclair 3-0.

Most of the first half was scoreless in the game, with Montclair scoring its first goal with about a minute to play in the half. Montclair opened the second half with another goal, earning their third on a penalty kick in the closing minutes.

The Royals created scoring opportunities throughout the game, but were unable to capitalize.

“We played ourselves into the game well and created some good chances throughout the game but struggled to convert them,” said San Marcos Coach Paul McLean. “Montclair scored a great goal at the close of half and then again in the second half and we struggled to respond. They were solid and it wasn’t our best night.

“As coaches, we are really proud of these seniors who have won the Channel League three straight years and have only lost a handful of games,” McLean added. “Our captains have done a fantastic job leading our team on the field. Justin Hess, Tully Knoles and Leo Vico have been excellent players and leaders and have epitomized the values of the San Marcos soccer program. They have given 100% effort, put the team first and have embraced their opportunities. We will miss them and the rest of this senior group who were a huge part of our success.”

Cate boys soccer beats Polytechnic

The Cate boys soccer team defeated Polytechnic 6-4 in the first round of the CIF-SS Playoffs, winning in penalty kicks after tying in regulation play.

Things got off to a rough start for Cate, as Polytechnic scored in the first minute of the game. The Rams evened the score at one in the 38th minute on a goal by George Marin.

The Panthers broke the tie in the 65th minute, but the Rams managed to knot up the score again in the final minutes of the match on a goal by Beltran Campuzano assisted by Marin. Neither team managed to score through the end of double overtime, leaving the game to be decided by kicks from the spot. The Rams nailed all four of their kicks, while the Panthers managed only two, handing Cate the victory.

“I’m very proud of how our team answered after giving up the early goal,” said Cate Coach Jorge Reynoso. “We showed grit and perseverance having to come back no once but twice in this game. It was truly a great team effort.”

The Rams return to action with a second-round game at home against Animo Leadership Academy today.

SY boys soccer edges Saint Joseph

The Santa Ynez boys soccer team defeated Saint Joseph on Thursday, winning their final Ocean League game by a score of 3-2.

Aiden Tapia got the scoring started for Santa Ynez, earning a goal four minutes into the game with an assist from Tyson Gonzalez. Four minutes later, Tapia earned an assist on the game’s second goal, setting up Tristan Amezcua. The team’s third goal was scored ten minutes into the game with a kick from Gabriel Beleski assisted by Braeden Melville.

Saint Joseph scored both of their goals in the second half, but were unable to close the gap.

Bishop Diego boys basketball falls to Redondo Union

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team lost in the first round of the Division 2A playoffs, falling to Redondo Union 67-47.

Redondo Union claimed an early lead and never looked back.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our guys, we battled back time and time again but we just didn’t have it tonight,” said Bishop Diego Coach James Coronado. “Any time we started to gather some momentum, a play or two just didn’t go our way when we needed it. That never caused us to lose our grit and our fight, we kept fighting until the end and that’s all you can ask for as a coach. This was a special group of seniors that did a lot for Bishop Basketball … I will be forever grateful.”

The Cardinals were led by Damien Krautmann’s 18 points, while Bryan Trejo contributed 16.

