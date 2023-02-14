SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY wrestlers take part in CIF Central Section Div. 3 Tournament

The Santa Ynez High wrestling teams competed in the CIF Central Section Division 3 Tournament on Saturday, with eight athletes qualifying to compete in the upcoming championships.

The boys team brought nine competitors to the event, with five earning the right to advance to the next level Friday and Saturday at Buchanan High School in Clovis.

Qualifying for the championships were Ben Flores with a third place finish, Santino Alvaro and Fernando Nunez with fifth place finishes and Triston Lake and Tomas Rodrigues with seventh place finishes.

The girls team sent five wrestlers to the tournament, with three qualifying to advance to the championships on Saturday at Morro Bay High School, while one qualified to serve as an alternate.

Qualifying to compete at the championships were Malia Ortiz with a second place finish, Hailee Taylor with a seventh place finish and Kylie Franson with an eighth place finish. Qualifying as an alternate was Elianna Loera with a ninth place finish.

DP girls water polo falls to Santa Margarita

The Dos Pueblos High School girls water polo team lost their CIF Division 1 quarterfinal game to Santa Margarita Catholic High School on Saturday, falling by a score of 7-6.

The score stayed close throughout the contest, with the score tied at the end of the first and second periods. Santa Margarita took a two point lead at the conclusion of the third quarter and held off Dos Pueblos in the fourth, with the Chargers only able to close to within one.

Emma Gilbert led the way for Dos Pueblos, leading the team in both steals and goals.

The loss ended the Chargers’ season, with the team finishing second in the league and advancing to the second round of the CIF playoffs for the first time in four years. Dos Pueblos finished with a 16-12 overall record with an 8-2 mark in league play.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky