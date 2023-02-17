SPORTS ROUNDUP

SY boys basketball defeats Righetti

The Santa Ynez boys basketball team beat Righetti on Thursday, winning by a score of 57-51.

Jackson Ollenburger and Caleb Cassidy led the way for the Pirates, each recording double doubles. Ollenburger scored 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds, while Cassidy contributed 16 points and 13 rebounds. Landon Lassahn scored 18 points and added seven rebounds.

SY beach volleyball sweeps SB

The Santa Ynez beach volleyball team defeated Santa Barbara on Wednesday, sweeping their opponents 3-0.

“The girls played aggressive, yet smart volleyball today,” said Santa Ynez Head Coach Melissa Rogers. “They did a great job of being patient with the process and capitalizing on opportunities when available.”

Santa Ynez’ Jayda Henrey and Gianna Pecile won 21-16, 15-21, 15-13; Kaki Allen and Sadie Lishman won 21-18, 16-21, 15-12; and Hannah Allen and Cailin Glover won 20-22, 21-19, 15-9.

Carp boys tennis beats Bishop Diego

The Carpinteria High boys tennis team defeated Bishop Diego on Wednesday, opening their season with an 11-7 comeback victory.

In singles, Connor Gralewski went 3-0, including wins over the Cardinals’ No. one and two players. Lucas Martin went 2-1 for Carpinteria.

In doubles, Carpinteria’s Troy Zimmerman and Asher Pampel went 3-0, as did Servando Campuzano and Nolam Martin.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky