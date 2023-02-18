SPORTS ROUNDUP

COURTESY PHOTO

KC Springer played her best ever offensive game on Thursday, scoring eight goals and recording three assists for a total of 11 points.

San Marcos wins season opener in girls lacrosse

The Royals led 11-3 at halftime in a non-league game with Hart High School of Newhall and then won 16-6 to get the success in their season opener at Warkentin Stadium. San Marcos Senior KC Springer enjoyed a personal best offensive game with 8 goals and 3 assists for 11 points. The Royals were able to clear the bench early with all twenty dressed players getting on the action. San Marcos outshot Hart 31 to 13.

San Marcos scored first when Springer assisted junior Mia Maritinez-Tomatis 2:33 into the game. Hart responded to tie it 1-1, but that was as close as they could get. KC Springer next assisted sister Jaymi Springer to put San Marcos up 2-1 and then the Royals reeled off six straight goals to take a 8-1 lead with 10:57 left in the half. By that time, San Marcos head coach Paul Ramsey had already started getting creative with the line-up.

“I’m really proud of the girls for competing so well in the first half and going on that run,” said Ramsey after the game. “They were connecting with each other and communicating so it became easy to go deep a few players at a time like we did.”

“I feel like we have more than twelve starters,” concluded Ramsey.

For the San Marcos offense, it didn’t matter who was in around KC Springer. The attacker shared the ball with everyone and got it back from them at the right time. Numbers were high for Springer, but six Royals contributed to the scoring. San Marcos junior goalie Megan Taylor had seven saves.

The Royals improve to 1-0 while Hart dropped to 0-2. San Marcos plays host again when Simi Valley comes to town. San Marcos upset the Pioneers last year in an 11-6 win to get their first win over Simi Valley in the history of the series between the two schools. The Pioneers look to be high octane on offense with a 24-0 win over Corona on Wednesday.

– San Marcos High School

DP baseball falls to Thousand Oaks

The Dos Pueblos High baseball team lost a close game to Thousand Oaks on Thursday, getting edged out 2-1 in game three of the Easton Tournament.

Kyle Spink led Dos Pueblos’ efforts on the mound in the pitching duel, allowing one run over four innings while striking out two. Joe Talarico and Kevin Wirtz pitched in relief, each also adding a pair of Ks.

Offensively, Talarico doubled and scored the teams only run, while Jesse Di Maggio and Xander Hadja each singled.

Dos Pueblos falls to 0-3 with the loss.

– Matt Smolensky

SB baseball edged by Westlake

The Santa Barbara High baseball team lost a tight game against Westlake on Thursday, falling by a score of 3-2.

Santa Barbara’s scoring took place early in the game, with the first run coming when Michael Firestone singled in Dane Dawson in the first inning and the second coming on an RBI ground ball by Cal Wipf that plated Kai Mault.

Eric Anthony started the game on the mound for the Dons, allowing three runs on five hits over six innings while striking out seven and walking one.

“Eric pitched well enough to get the win,” said Santa Barbara Coach Steve Schuck. “The offense did not give him much support. We have to do a better job of putting the ball in play. We are chasing pitches out of the zone and taking strikes … We need to be more aggressive in the zone and lay off pitches that we can’t hit hard.”

Firestone led the offensive effort, going 2-3 and stealing four bases.

– Matt Smolensky

SM softball crushes Lompoc

The San Marcos softball team defeated Lompoc on Thursday, winning by a lopsided score of 14-5. All those runs were scored in only five innings, as the game was called due to darkness.

San Marcos scored nine runs in the first two innings of the contest, establishing a lead that would not be challenged throughout the game.

Leading the offense for San Marcos was Emma Foster, went 3-3 with two walks out of the leadoff spot, stealing two bases and scoring four runs. Tiana Monaghan contributed two doubles and three RBIs while Kayla Aguilar and Caitlyn Early each added two hits of their own. Kamilah Morales and Cindy Villa also doubled in the contest.

Kate Guerra went the distance on the mound for San Marcos, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

“The girls played impeccable defense today, backing Kate up with all the routine plays and a stellar one by Emma (Foster),” said San Marcos Coach Jeff Swann. “I was especially proud of how we hit the different pitching speeds that Lompoc brought. The team has been working hard on being disciplined at the plate for fast, medium and slow speeds and it paid off today.”

San Marcos will next take the field on Tuesday when they host Pacifica.

– Matt Smolensky

Bishop Diego softball blows out Valley Christian Academy

Bishop Diego had both the bats and the pitching working on Thursday, defeating Valley Christian Academy 10-0 in a six-inning game.

Madeline Ferries took the mound for Bishop Diego, tossing a one-hit shutout, striking out four without allowing a free pass.

The scoring started in the first inning, when Chelsea Hayes tripled in two runs. The runs kept coming in for Bishop Diego, culminating in a big sixth inning in which the Cardinals scored three to win by run rule. Lauren Weeks, Hayes and Tessa Johansen all drove in runs in the sixth.

Tara Gregson led Bishop Diego with a 2-4 performance at the plate.

– Matt Smolensky

Dos Pueblos softball falls to Lompoc

The Dos Pueblos High softball team lost to Lompoc on Thursday, falling by a score of 8-5.

The game started off in promising fashion for Dos Pueblos, with Bella Nuno hitting a first-inning home run to put the team up by one.

Lompoc claimed the lead in the following inning following a pair of defensive miscues, leading to a three-run inning for Lompoc. The game was tied up in the third inning on Dos Pueblos’ second home run of the game, this time a two-run blast by Riley Monroe.

A walk and three singles in the fifth allowed Lompoc to reclaim the lead, but it wouldn’t last long, as the game was again tied in the bottom of the inning on a hit by Kacey Hurley.

Lompoc took their final lead in the seventh, again scoring following a series of errors by Dos Pueblos.

“It is not the outcome we wanted, but I’m happy with the effort,” said Dos Pueblos Coach Mike Gerken. “It’s great to see our seniors Bella (Nuno) and Riley (Monroe) come through so early in the season and we got great contributions from freshmen Kacey Hurley and Anastasia Brunner, as well. We need to work on a lot defensively, but especially not allowing the lead-off runner to get on. We made it tough on our pitcher Georgia Wilson who only gave up two earned runs on the day. We’ve got a lot of senior leadership so I’m confident we’ll clean it up.”

– Matt Smolensky

Bishop Diego girls basketball wins over Godinez

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team defeated Godinez on Wednesday, winning by a score of 37-33.

Bishop Diego led 17-13 at the half, largely due to a trio of three-pointers by Jiali Coronado. The third quarter saw an aggressive Godinez take a brief lead, but Bishop Diego rallied to finish the quarter with a one-point lead. Bishop Diego again briefly fell behind by one on the fourth quarter, but ultimately outscored Godinez 8-5 in the quarter to claim the victory.

Bishop Diego Coach Jeff Burich singled out the defensive play of Siena Urzua as being key to the victory. Urzua came away with ten rebounds to go along with seven points.

Bishop Diego will carry a 23-3 record into today’s game against Notre Dame Academy.

– Matt Smolensky

Dos Pueblos victorious over Arroyo Grande in beach volleyball

The Dos Pueblos High beach volleyball team dominated Arroyo Grande on Wednesday, winning all five matches.

Chloe Hoffman and Lucy Speier won 21-16, 21-9; Malia Brofferio and Jayden Jones won 21-18, 21-13; Makeila Cervantes and Maddy Jones won 21-14, 21-18; Addison Low and Sonia Mancuso won 21-10, 21-14; and Layla McQuiggan and Ella Benson won 21-11, 21-7.

– Matt Smolensky