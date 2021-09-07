SPORTS ROUNDUP

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Dos Pueblos High School’s Erin Curtis scored 13 digs, 2 aces, 3 assists during the Chargers’ victory over Oxnard Friday. Curtis is shown above in a 2019 Chargers game.

Dos Pueblos beats Oxnard in volleyball

The Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball team defeated Oxnard 3-0 Friday in non-league action.

Game scores were 25-17, 25-17 and 25-9.

The Dos Pueblos Chargers’ Erin Curtis had a successful game with 13 digs, 2 aces and 3 assists, according to a news release.

Here are stats for other successful Chargers. Portia Sherman had 9 kills, 6 digs and 6 aces. Chloe Hoffman had 15 kills, 5 digs and 3 aces.

Natali Flint did well with 2 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace and 26 assists. So did Makeila Cervantes with 6 kills, 2 aces and 1 block.

SAN MARCOS DEFEATS BECKMAN, CHADWICK

San Marcos defeated Beckman 11-9 and Chadwick 15-10 Friday at the Long Beach Poly Boys Water Polo Tournament.

In the Beckman game, Charlie Franzen had 4 goals, Nic Prentice had 3 and Matthew Vannier, 2, according to a San Marcos High School news release.

In the Chadwick game, Prentice had 5 goals to lead the team.

After more tournament action on Saturday, San Marcos placed fourth overall at the Long Beach event.

— Dave Mason