SPORTS ROUNDUP

DP lacrosse loses close game to Oak Park

The Dos Pueblos High lacrosse team lost to Oak Park on Tuesday, falling by a score of 10-9.

Oak Park jumped out to a lead early, winning by three at the end of the first and second quarters. Dos Pueblos narrowed the lead to one by the end of the third quarter, and later managed to tie the game with three minutes left to play in the game. A minute later, Oak Park regained a one goal lead that would prove decisive.

Brothers Daniel and Jack Finneran each scored three goals for Dos Pueblos, with Daniel also adding an assist. Vince Crisa scored two goals.

Dos Pueblos now sports a 1-1 record on the season.

DP boys volleyball starts season with win

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball team won its first game of the season Tuesday, defeating Oak Park in three games, 25-19, 25-23 and 26-24.

Neither team led by more than four points in the hard-fought matchup.

“The coaching staff and I are happy with our defensive attentiveness and consistent hustle,” said Dos Pueblos Ehren Hug. “Can’t wait to get back in the gym tomorrow and keep chugging uphill.”

Micah Goss led Dos Pueblos in kills with eight, also contributing two blocks and two digs. Grant Hughes and Jan Schmidtchen each added seven kills, with Hughes earning two blocks, three digs and 29 assists and Schmidtchen contributing six digs. Ewan Richards and Matthew Wilcox each managed six kills, with Richards adding three blocks, three digs and three aces and Wilcox adding ten blocks and two digs. Nich Clifford Schultz contributed four kills and a block, Ezekiel Tunes added 11 digs, Griffin Silver managed two digs and Noah Grant added a kill.

Dos Pueblos’ home opener today against Valencia.

SB baseball lost to Simi Valley

The Santa Barbara High baseball team lost to Simi Valley on Tuesday, falling by a score of 8-3.

Defensive problems sealed the Dons’ fate, as the team allowed seven unearned runs.

Zeke Adderley led the Santa Barbara offense with a 2-3 performance, while Jetner Welch went 1-3 with a double.

SY baseball edged by Nipomo

The Santa Ynez High baseball team lost a close game to Nipomo on Tuesday, falling by a score of 6-4.

Ryan Henrey pitched four inning in the game, giving up only one earned run while also supplying a hit to support his cause. Nick Crandall went 3-3 with an RBI and Dallas Deforest went 1-3 with two RBIs.

“We got solid pitching … our offense showed signs of being very solid,” said Santa Ynez Coach Warren Dickey. “Our defense was our weakness today. Our kids are learning and know that our mistakes are fixable and that we can become a solid unit learning from every game.”

SM softball annihilates Pacifica

The San Marcos High softball team earned a dominating victory over Pacifica on Tuesday, blowing out their opponents 14-4.

San Marcos’ offensive explosion resulted in ten hits for the team. Leading the way were Caitlin Early with two homers and four RBIs, Emma Foster with a 2-3 performance including a double and a triple and Charlotte Hastings with a three hit day.

Putting San Marcos over the top with a run-rule victory was pinch hitter Jessica Vega, who doubled down the left field line before scoring the game’s final run.

– Compiled by Matt Smolensky