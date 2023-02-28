SPORTS ROUNDUP

Laguna Blanca dominates

Chadwick volleyball tournament

The Laguna Blanca boy’s volleyball team won the Chadwick Volleyball Tournament by first sweeping 3-0 in pool play against Chadwick, Mary Star of the Sea and West Torrence.

Then, after beating Culver City in the semi-final playoff match, Laguna Blanca defeated Bishop Montgomery in the finals.

Tyson Deveze was named Tournament MVP, and Kincade Avery was named to the All-Tournament team. Deveze recorded 23 kills, 13 digs and 15 aces. Avery also added 17 kills, six digs and five aces.

Other notable stats were Liam Knezevic with 69 assists, Caden Weaver with 20 digs and Thomas Couvillion with 17 kills.

“It was a good day of growth for our young team as we played a lot of volleyball today,” said assistant coach Kat Niksto.

Laguna Blanca opens league play against St. Bonaventure today at 5 p.m.

San Marcos boys volleyball team competes in tournament

The San Marcos boys volleyball team competed in the Annual Redondo volleyball tournament in Redondo Beach.

The Royals went 2-1 in pool play, beating Wiseburn DaVinci and Burroughs and falling to Eagle Rock.

They were then placed in the No. 1 and continued to play in the gold playoff bracket. They first beat Granada Hills in two sets with a score of 25-14 and 25-21. They ultimately fell to Long Beach Wilson in the quarter-final match with a score of 24-26 and 25-15. The Royals finished fifth in the tournament.

Head coach Roger Kuntz commented on some of the impressive Royal players. “(Walker) added stability and leadership throughout the tournament and showed that he can play up to any level. Junior Cameron Earls played out of position as our starting outside hitter and did a solid job passing and attacking. Very proud of his all-around game as one of our premier setters!”

They compete against Oak Park today.

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball sees continued success

The Dos Pueblo boys volleyball team swept its first home match against Valencia last Thursday, ending the sets with scores of 25-12, 25-13 and 26-24.

“The Chargers first home match drew a nice crowd,” mentioned head coach Ehren Hug. “The juniors worked hard tonight — opposite Micah Goss, middle blocker Nick Schultz-Clifford, outsider hitter Jan Schmidtchen, and libero Ezekial Tynes.”

Goss led the team with seven kills. Grant Hughes also added to the amazing defense, with 24 assists and six digs. Additionally, Ewan Richards supported the offense with six kills. Overall, the performance was consistent across the board.

Dos Pueblos plays today against Calabasas.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen