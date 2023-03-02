SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos baseball wins league opener

The Dos Pueblos defeated Buena by a score of 2-1. This is the team’s first league game of the season and the first win of the season as well.

Kyle Spink started on the mound for the Chargers and pitched the first six innings, only allowing one run. Spink also struck out every batter in Buena’s lineup for a total of nine strikeouts. Ian Gilmore scored on a single from Joe Talarico and Noah Severson pinch ran for Talarico and scored on a hit from Alexander Hajda.

The Chargers play Pacifica next on March 7.

San Marcos boys volleyball beats Oak Park

The San Marcos boy’s volleyball team traveled to Oak Park to compete in a non-conference match. The Royals defeated Oak Park in four sets with scores of 23-25, 25-17, 25-15, and 25-22. The Royals improve to 5-2 on the season.

“We were a little tight in the first set, but once again, our setting allowed our offense to get into a groove in the last three sets.” said head coach Roger Kuntz.

There were many outstanding performances by the Royals in this match, including senior middle Kyle Foley having an almost perfect hitting percentage. Juniors Landon Sheffey and Mason Rice saw their first starts for the Royals and both had very effective nights.

The Royals begin Channel League play today as they travel to compete against Rio Mesa.

Bishop Diego boys volleyball falls to Foothill Tech

In the Tri-Valley season opener for Bishop Diego, the Cardinals lost to Foothill Tech in five sets with scores of 25-16, 23-35, 25-20, 20-25, and 11-15. The team falls to 3-2 overall on the season and 0-1 in the Tri-Valley league.

Braylon Katers led the team with 22 kills and two aces. Middle Nick Malesky had a .571 hitting percentage and was excellent at the net blocking. Canaan Ramirez added to the Cardinal’s defense and had 16 digs.

“Foothill Tech played tough and they didn’t make many mistakes. For us, we will use this experience to learn from our mistakes… 64 to be exact,” explained head coach Dillan Bennett. He continued, “The team gels well and works hard but we have a tendency to give up too many points on our own missteps.”

The Cardinals play today against Santa Ynez.

San Marcos girls lacrosse upset by Valencia

In a non-league game against Valencia, the Royals lost to the Vikings 9-11.

“I’m pleased with the team effort once we started to rally but we know what we need to do during warmups to get ready to play and we didn’t do it,” said head coach Paul Ramsey.

San Marcos was missing three starting attackers in this game due to injury, illness, and rule-related reasons, but the team still managed to fight a consistent battle against the Vikings. Junior Mia Martinez-Tomatis scored four goals total and had three assists during this game. Junior Jaymi Springer added to the total score with three goals all coming in the second half of the match.

San Marcos drops to a 2-1 record. The Royals play today at Saugus.

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball defeats Calabasas

The Chargers hosted Calabasas and beat the Coyotes 3-1 with scores of 25-17, 25-13, 22-25, and 25-15. Dos Pueblos improved to 3-0 on the season.

Micah Goss led the team on offense with 13 kills and two blocks. Ezekial Tynes and Jan Schmidtchen added to the defense with 12 and 11 digs respectively. Grant Hughes had 29 assists, contributing to the win.

“We struggled to find the court at times, but I was happy with their competitive attitude tonight,” mentioned head coach Ehren Hug. “The fellas got past their mistakes and moved on to the next play pretty well.”

The Chargers open Channel League play against Ventura today.

Bishop Diego girls basketball excels in first round of state playoffs

In the first round of the state playoffs, the Cardinals defeated Palo Verde Valley 53-40. This improved Bishop Diego’s record to 24-4 on the season.

Lily Simolon finished with 14 points and Gali de La Cruz finished with 12 points. Additionally, Jiali Coronado had 12 points, all which came from 3-pointers.

“It was a loud environment and the team persevered in the second half. We got some big three’s from Jiali whenever it felt like the other team was going to make a run,” expressed head coach Jeff Burich.

The Cardinals compete against South Hills today in the quarterfinals of the state playoff tournament.

– Complied by Annika Bahnsen