SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos shows progress in track and field

The Chargers competed in Moorpark High School’s Don Green Memorial Invitational over the weekend.

The Dos Pueblos boys had a consistent performance in all of their races and performances. In the pole vault competition, Eoghan Gloster finished in second place with a personal record of 11’ 10”. Chris Pagliaro came in sixth place in the triple jump competition, which places him at sixth place in the Channel League.

The girls also showed an impressive performance. With a personal record of 53.09 seconds in the 300m hurdles, Clehann Howard came in second place overall. Ellie Gleason came in fifth place at the 1600m hurdles in her season debut. In the high jump competition, Olivia can Gool cleared 4’8” and landed in eleventh place.

The track and field athletes will compete again this weekend at the Ventura Invitational

San Marcos dominates in softball

The Royals softball team competed against St. Bonaventure and Pioneer Valley in a doubleheader on Saturday.

Both games were won by San Marcos as they continued to find success in the beginning of the season.

The score of the first game against St. Bonaventure was 4-3. Caitlyn Early had a solo home run, Kamiliah Morales had a double, and Solana Sandoval delivered a walkoff single, scoring Morales.

The second game had a more decisive score, with the Royals beating Pioneer Valley 8-4. Early had another home run in this game, and Morales gave the Royals another double.

San Marcos plays Wednesday against Ventura at home.

Santa Barbara excels on track

The Dons also competed at the Moorpark High School’s Don Green Memorial Invitational.

The standout women’s athlete of this meet was Anne Knecht, who won the 800m with a personal best of 2:21.25. She also was a big help in the 4x400m relay event, helping the team come in third place.

“Anne has shown a lot of range in our first few meets, with some nice performances in everything from the 400 meters through the two mile,” said head coach Olivia Perdices.

Davis Flanagin also gave a strong performance this weekend. Flanagin came in first place in the long jump competition and was second place in the triple jump competition.

“Davis continues to stack up consistently good results. It’s really a testament to the work he does and the competitor he is,” Perdices said.

Santa Ynez succeeds in track and field

The Pirates competed at the Atascadero Memorial Meet this past Saturday. The meet was “cold and blustery,” according to head coach Ron Misner.

There were many first-place finishes for the Pirates including Madison Dewett for the discus and Chase Sylvia for the triple jump.

The 4×200 relay also came in first place. The team included Ikenna Ofiaeli, Vincent Casey, Daulton Beard and Rafael Beleski.

Casey also came in second place for the triple jump and third place in the long jump.

San Marcos track team shows consistency

The Royals were also in attendance at the Moorpark High School’s Don Green Memorial Invitational over the weekend.

The girls varsity distance medley relay runners Kisla Kaas, Baylie Bingham, Stella Crawford, Shaina King, and Melina Vela came in third place in the 4x800m distance medley relay.

“These girls are coming off of a great cross country season,” shared head coach Marilyn Hantgin.

Jared Martinez, Lidetu Ayalew, and Brodie Johnson finished in third, fifth, and eighth place respectively in the boy’s 300m hurdles.

The Royal’s next meet is Saturday at the Ventura Invitational.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen