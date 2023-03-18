SPORTS ROUNDUP

Warriors split with Santa Paula in track and field

Carpinteria track and field had a hard-fought meet against Santa Paula, tieing 1-1. The girls won 65-62 and the boys lost 34-91.

For the girls, Ainslee Alexander led the way with wins in the long jump, triple jump, shot put, and the 100-meter hurdles. Melanie Avalos won her first varsity competition with an 80-8 personal record in the discus.

Emily Ehlers was another winner for the Warriors in the 100 meters, coming in at 13.96 seconds.

Hugo Alvarado was the only individual winner for the boys. He won the 1600 meters with a seasonal best time of 5:05.23.

The Warriors will compete next in the San Marcos Tri-City relays on Saturday.

Bishop boys volleyball sweeps Cate

The Cardinals boys volleyball team played Cate on March 16 at home. They swept the Rams with scores of 25-12, 25-21, and 25-20. The Cardinals improve to 6-2 overall and 3-1 in league.

Liam Flood led the team, recording 15 kills and five aces. Braylon Katers also added to the win with nine kills and two aces.

“With tough serving and a transition offense, I thought our guys executed really well tonight. That level of play will keep us in contention this weekend at the Dos Pueblos Invitational,” said Head Coach Dillan Bennett.

Like mentioned above, alongside other Santa Barbara teams, the Cardinals will head to UCSB to play in the Dos Pueblos Invitational this weekend.

Santa Ynez falls to Dos Pueblos in beach volleyball

Santa Ynez was swept in a non-league match 3-0 against Dos Pueblos.

Kaki Allen and Gianna Pecile lost with scores of 21-11 and 21-7. Sadie Lishman and Hannah Allen also lost with scores of 21-9 and 23-21. Cailin Glover and Arelie Perez put up a fight with their opponents, taking them to three sets. They ended up losing with scores of 21-19, 19-21, and 15-7.

“We needed to control the ball better and limit our errors. We have work to do with our new line-up, however the girls are making good progress,” said Head Coach Melissa Rogers.

The Pirates will play against Arroyo Grande on March 21.

San Marcos beats Dos Pueblos in boys tennis

The Royals boys tennis team defeated Dos Pueblos 13-5.

Jed Greenwald led the Royals in the singles, sweeping Dos Pueblos. Joey and Charlie Friedman continued their winning streak, defeating all three Dos Pueblos doubles teams. Shea Suzuki and Kyle Shaffer also added to the decisive defeat with two wins. Nathan Shaffer and Henry Challen took down Dos Pueblos’ doubles team.

The Royals will play against Rio Mesa on March 20.

San Marcos defeats Santa Ynez in boys golf

The Royals boys golf team beat Santa Ynez 382-430 at the Sandpiper Course this past week.

Shams Jahangir-Arshad finished a medalist in the match with seven birdies, to finish with a 68, four under par. Leo Metzger had three birdies, to finish two under par, with a final score of 70.

The Royals improved to an overall record of 4-0.

They will play Santa Ynez again at the Alisal course on March 21.

Bishop boys tennis ties Hueneme

The Cardinals and Hueneme had a tough battle that ended in a tie. It was 9-9 in sets and 67-67 in games won. This was a non-league match so the tiebreaker was not played.

The Cardinals could not field a dull team so they ended up forfeiting three sets and the third singles match.

Aaron Bush swept in the No. 1 singles spot, dominating his opponents 6-2, 6-0 and 6-0. Max Schwartz and Agustin Gaona were successful in the top doubles spot, winning their matches 7-6, 6-0 and 6-0.

“I feel like we were very proactive today as far as setting the tone. We competed well and everybody was aware about every game,” explained Head Coach Pete Kirkwood.

The Cardinals play St. Bonaventure next in their Tri Valley League opener on March 21.

Warriors is defeated by Arroyo Grande in boys tennis

Santa Ynez fell to Arroyo Grande in boys tennis 3-6.

Their wins came from Bryce Wilczak and Tyler Rose in the singles spot. Wilczak had a score of 6-4 and 6-1, Rose had a score of 6-2 and 6-3.

In the doubles matches, the only win came from Wilczak and Cooper Haws. They defeated their opponent 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, and 10-5 in the tiebreaker.

The Pirates play Orcutt Academy on March 21.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen