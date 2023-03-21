SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos host volleyball Invitational

The Chargers hosted the 46th Dos Pueblos Invitational Saturday at the UCSB ThunderDome.

The Chargers went 3-0 in pool play. These scores ended up being 25-18 and 25-14 against Oaks Christian, 25-9 and 25-12 against Cabrillo, and 25-21 and 26-24 against South Pasadena.

This placed the Chargers in second place going into the playoffs. They played Valencia in the quarterfinals but ended up losing 22-25. The San Marcos Royals were the champions of the tournament.

“It was a great day for boys high school volleyball in one of the oldest tournaments around,” said Head Coach Ehren Hug.

The Chargers play Pacifica on March 20 for a Channel League match.

Santa Ynez track and field compete at Nipomo Invitational

The Santa Ynez Pirates competed in the Nipomo Invitational on March 18.

Kate Mazza came home with the first place medal in the 1600 meter, with a time of 5:28.38. She also got second place in the 400 meter, with a time of 1:02.38.

Chase Sylvia earned first place in the triple jump and the long jump. He achieved a school record in the triple jump, with a score of 44’ 10”.

Vincent Casey got second place in the triple jump, with a score of 41’ 6.75”. Daulton Beard got third place in the 100 meter with a time of 11.34.

The Pirates compete next at the Simi Valley Invitation on March 24 and 25.

Carpinteria baseball beat Villanova Prep

The Warriors baseball team played Villanova Prep on March 18 and won 8-3.

Carpinteria scored four runs in the first inning, one in the second, and two in the fourth to lead 7-0 going into the 5th inning. They added one more run in the 6th, after Villanova Prep scored three.

Eric Goebel was a major factor in the offense as he had two doubles, two RBIs and scored twice. Catcher Diego Nieves had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs. Left fielder Isaac Flores had a first inning double that allowed for two runs to score.

“It was nice to come away with a win, but the chance to develop our team defense, tune our pitching, and work on small ball execution was the real value in playing,” said Head Coach Patrick Cooney.

The Warriors’ next game is against Fillmore on March 22.

Dos Pueblos swimmers compete at invitational

The Dos Pueblos Chargers swim team competed Saturday at the Mt. San Antonio Winterfest Invitational.

Cooper Costello took second place in the 200 freestyle and was the 100 butterfly champion, setting a pool record. Both of these swims earned him the CIF division two automatic qualifying times.

Nikko Carrillo set his own pool record when he won the 200 individual medley and took second place in the 100 backstroke. Both of these races also qualified him for CIF.

Brynn Graham made it to the finals of the 100 freestyle and the 200 individual medley, qualifying her for CIF. Ava Bennett and Megan Garner took 19th and 20th place respectively in the 50 freestyle, and both earned CIF considerations.

The Chargers’ next meet is March 22 at Oxnard.

San Marcos swimmers participate in Mt. Sac Invitational

The San Marcos Royals competed Saturday at the Mt. Sac Invitational. The girls’ and boys’ varsity teams both had outstanding scores.

Sierra Tallman placed first in the 200 freestyle, setting a pool record. She also became the first San Marcos double event winner at the Mt. Sac Meet of Champions. Taylor Steelman swam two best times, capturing second in both the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle.

“I was really encouraged by the way we performed. I thought it was a great weekend, and everyone grew as a person and an athlete!” exclaimed Chuckie Roth, head coach of the girls’ team.

Ben Caputo achieved at CIF division two consideration time in the 100 backstroke. Jaran Depwe placed third overall in the 200 freestyle and fifth in the 500 freestyle. Gavin Tallman earned CIF automatic qualifier in the 200 individual medley and consideration in the 100 butterfly.

San Marcos will be hosting Oxnard and Buena at home on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos softball team dominates tournament

The Chargers softball team played against Hart and Thousand Oaks Saturday in the Manlet Tournament.

The Dos Pueblos team went home as the Silver Bracket Champions.

In the first game against Hart, the Chargers won 5-2. Pitcher Kaitlyn Ashby shutout Hart for six innings, before giving up two runs in the seventh. Riley Monroe had a home run and Trisha Lo had two RBIs.

In the second game, the Chargers beat Thousand Oaks 8-1. Pitcher Georgia Wilson only gave up one run over five innings. In the third, Paulina Avina had a two run double. Anastasia Brunner had two RBIs.

The game was eventually called due to the mercy rule.

The Chargers play Santa Barbara next on March 21.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen