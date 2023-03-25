SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos swim defeats Buena

The Royals girls and boys swim teams had an impressive swim meet against Buena on March 23.

The San Marcos girls team beat Buena with a score of 118-52, and the boys beat Buena with a score of 119-51.

For the girls, Marina Brown, Lucy Haaland-Ford, Sierra Tallman, and Sophie Yonker came in first in the 200 medley relay. Taylor Steelman came in first in comfortable style in the 200 freestyle, finishing 16 seconds before the second-place finisher.

The boys 100 butterfly winner was Gavin Tallman. The 100 freestyle winner was Alexi Stapf. William Stuart was the winner in the 500 freestyle.

Bishop Diego boys volleyball beats St. Bonaventure

The Cardinals swept St. Bonaventure with scores of 25-21, 25-12, and 25-23 on March 23. This improves Bishop Diego to 4-1 in league and 10-5 overall.

Liam Flood led the team with 11 kills and 22 swings total. Additionally, Braylon Katers added to the team totals with 10 kills.

“Tonight, we played a cleaner match, and we’re hoping this is a turning point in our season,” said Head Coach Dillan Bennett.

Bishop Diego will host the Cardinal Classic tournament on March 25.

Santa Ynez boys golf competes at tournament

The Pirates competed in the Mountain League boys golf tournament at the San Luis Obispo Country Club. Santa Ynez placed fourth out of eight teams.

Freshman Von Gordon led the team with a score of 81. Rye Winans and Jackson St. Denis were right behind Gordon with scores of 83. The total team score was 419.

Cate defeats Santa Barbara in lacrosse

The Rams boys lacrosse team competed at Santa Barbara and came away with the win. With a score of 18-4, this put the Rams at 2-0 overall on the season and 2-0 in league.

Wade Nieman led the Rams with seven goals and one assist. Cody Mast and Harry McAdam also added to the Rams score with three goals themselves.

Goalie Barak Yanar was solid in the net, holding Santa Barbara to only one goal in the second half.

The Rams return to action Tuesday when they host the Oak Park Eagles.

Chargers girls beach beats Ventura

The Dos Pueblos girls beach volleyball team had a nice win against Ventura with a score of 4-1.

Notably, the first team Chloe Hoffman and Lucy Speier won their match with a score of 21-9 and 21-12. Additionally, Makeila Cervantes and Maddy Jones won 21-18 and 21-15, Addison Low and Sonia Mancuso won 21-4 and 21-12, and Layla McQuiggan and Ella Benson won 21-11 and 21-11.

“It was a good team win!” exclaimed Head Coach Mike Fitzgerald. “Makeila and Maddy steadied out after a slow start to win at the 3s. Addison and Sonia continued to dominate at the 4s. Ella and Layla played consistent volleyball throughout.”

Carpinteria track defeats Malibu

Carpinteria boys and girls track teams defeated Malibu with the girls, beating them 83 to 53 and the boys 70-60.

For the girls, Emily Ehlers won the 100m and 200m and Lela Roberts won the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. The boy’s Ivan Vargas won the long jump, Rooke Juarez won the triple jump, and Israel Samaguey won the discus.

Girls are 3-0 in league play and the boys are 2-1.

The Warriors play Cate and Foothill Tech next on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos boys volleyball loses to San Marcos

The Dos Pueblos boys volleyball lost to San Marcos 1-3 in a league match. The scores of the sets were 19-25, 14-25, 25-19, and 14-25.

Nick Schultz-Clifford had three kills and one block in the match. Grant Hughes also had an impressive stat line, with two kills, one block, six digs, and 22 assists. Matthew Wilcox was helpful offensively with eight kills.

The Chargers play Ventura next on March 28.

San Marcos boys golf plays against Ventura and Pacifica

Due to recent rained-out games, the Royals split up their boys golf squad to play multiple matches to make up for the canceled games.

The first team played against Ventura at the Santa Barbara Golf Club that had a par of 70. Shams Jahangir-Arshad was a medalist with an under one score. Leo Metzger had over five, and Jeffrey Forster had over six. The Royals won with a final score of 382-502.

The second team played a nine-hole match against Pacifica at River Ridge course. This course had a par of 35. Brody Ricci was a medalist with a score of over six. Himmat Singh had over eight and Holdt Gore had over nine. The Royals also won this match 217-276.

San Marcos track splits against Rio Mesa and Ventura

The Royals boys and girls track team played Rio Mesa and Ventura in an Oxnard meet. The Royals beat Rio Mesa but lost to Ventura.

On the boys side, Ethan Ball won both the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles 15.87 and 42.82. Evan Perez won the 100m with a time of 11.21 and second in the 200m with a time of 23.29.

The girls also had impressive scores for the meet. Kate Edgar won the long jump and triple jump and second in the 100 hurdles. Clara Tracewell won both the shot put and the discus. Makenzie Fauver won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, second in the long jump and third in the high jump.

“It was a long day down in Oxnard, but our athletes competed and represented the Royals well,” concluded Head Coach Marilyn Hantgin.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen