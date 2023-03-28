SPORTS ROUNDUP

Bishop Diego boy’s volleyball hosts Cardinal Classic

The Cardinals hosted the 4th annual boy’s volleyball Cardinal Classic on March 25. Eleven CIF-SS schools were in attendance at this event, adding high competition to the tournament.

The Cardinals went 1-2 in the tournament, playing Rio Mesa, Crossroads and Sanger. Their only win was against Rio Mesa, beating them 2-1. They lost to Crossroads 1-2 and to Sanger 0-1. Braylon Katers was named all-tournament, recording 21 kills and two blocks.

“I think we will be better from this experience,” shared head coach Dillan Bennet. “Hopefully we can take this growth into our matches this week.”

The Cardinals play Cate next on March 28.

Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Barbara in baseball

The Chargers edged out a win against the Dons with a final score of 1-0 in baseball on March 24. This improves their league record to 4-3 and their overall record to 5-8.

Kyle Spink started on the mound as pitcher and Joe Talarico finished the game for the Chargers. The only run of the game came in the first inning as Luke Varesio doubled and scored on Talarico’s single.

Santa Ynez track competes in Central Coast Spring Classic

The Pirates attended the Central Coast Spring Classic for track and field in Arroyo Grande.

Chase Sylvia had an impressive meet, coming in first place for both the triple and long jump. Sylvia also recorded a new school record in the triple jump. Jessi Rae Flyn also came in first for the discus.

Daulton Beard came in second for the high jump and third for the 4×100 relay alongside Rafael Beleski, Vincent Casey, and Ikenna Ofiaeli. Kate Mazza came in second for the 1600m. Additionally, Gabriela Robes came in third place for the pole vault and long jump.

Chargers boy’s volleyball defeats Nordhoff

Dos Pueblos swept Nordhoff 3-0 on March 24 in boy’s volleyball. The scores of the matches were 25-22, 25-13, and 26-24.

Grant Hughes and Micah Goss each recorded 11 kills and one block. Ewan Richards had 31 assists and two kills. Tzevon Lovejoy-Hall recorded seven digs to add to the decisive win against the Rangers.

The Chargers will play Ventura next on March 28.

Santa Barbara track competes at Simi Valley Invitational

The Dons had an impressive showing at the Simi Valley Invitational on March 25.

Anne Knecht won the 800m with a personal best. Davis Flanagin had a successful meet, winning the long jump with a personal best, coming in second in the triple jump, and fourth in the 4×400 relay alongside Monty Lopez, Carter Battle and Roman Higgins.

Sierra Gronquist came in second for the pole vault and Jack Garza was third in the 1600m. Additionally, Sasha Tanasychuk was second in the 1600m, recording a personal best.

The Dons will host the Santa Barbara City Championships on April 5.

Dos Pueblos track and field participates in APU Meet of Champions

The Chargers competed in the Azusa Pacific University Meet of Champions for track and field on March 25.

Andy Brennan came in seventh place in the 800m with an improvement to his personal best. Ellie Gleason raced in the 1600m and came in fourth place. Additionally, Eamon Gordon came in 12th place in the 3200m.

“It is good to hear my students talking about how they felt they left a few seconds on the track through different tactics,” shared head coach David Jackson. “They’ll be motivated to keep up their training and improve on the little things.”

The Chargers will be competing in the Santa Barbara City championships on April 5.

– Compiled by Annika Bahnsen