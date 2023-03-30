SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez sweeps Bishop Diego in girls’ volleyball

The Pirates took home another win, defeating Bishop Diego in a non-league girls’ volleyball game 3-0 on Monday.

“The girls continue to impress me with how versatile they all are and how well they adjust to the changes made,” said Santa Ynez head coach Melissa Rogers.

Kaki Allen and Hannah Allen defeated their opponent 21-14 and 21-18. Cailin Glober and Sadie Lishman won 21-6, then ended their match with a forfeit. Halle Swanson and Ashley Martin had a decisive win in their match with scores of 21-14 and 21-10.

The Pirates will play San Luis Obispo next on April 4.

Santa Ynez boys golf compete in tournament

The boys golf team at Santa Ynez came in second place at the fifth CCAA Mountain League match of the season on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club.

The Pirates lost to host St. Joseph by only one shot, with a final score of 412. Senior Rye Winans shot a three over par, coming in first for the Pirates.

Von Gordon shot an 81, Owen Hirth and Jackson St. Denish both shot an 85 and Marcelo Andrade shot an 86.

The Pirates will play in another Mountain League matchup on April 4 in Paso Robles.

— Complied by Annika Bahnsen