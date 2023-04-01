SPORTS ROUNDUP

Santa Ynez competes at Lompoc track meet

The Santa Ynez Pirates had an impressive performance Thursday at the Lompoc track meet.

There were many first-place finishers for the Pirates. For the girls, Gabriela Robles came in first for the pole vault, high jump and long jump. Madison Dewett finished first in the shot put and discus.

Brooke Phelan also had successful finishes in her 1600m and 800m races. For the sprinters, Samara Perez came in first for the 100m and 200m, and Opal Vander Vliet finished first in the 400m.

For the boys, Vincent Casey finished first in the long jump and high jump. Josue Salinas finished his race in first place in the 1600m.

The Pirates’ next meet is April 15 in Carpinteria at the 103rd Russell Cup.

Bishop Diego defeats Foothill Tech

The Bishop Diego boys volleyball team played Thursday against the Dragons of Foothill Tech at Cabrillo Middle School. The Cardinals won 3-1, with scores of 25-17, 18-25, 25-15 and 25-18.

“It was a heated competition tonight and our guys came out on top,” said Bishop Diego head coach Dillan Bennett.

Freshman John Michael Flint stood out on the court, with 13 kills and five digs.

Coach Bennett explained that Flint was “our most consistent player tonight and played solid for a freshmen in a tough environment.”

The Cardinals will compete next at the Surf City Invitational in Santa Cruz on April 1.

Santa Ynez beats Arroyo Grande

The Pirates girls beach volleyball team remains undefeated in league play after its win Wednesday over Arroyo Grande.

The final score was 2-1.

“Our girls did a fantastic job of controlling the ball and staying focused on our game plans today,” said Santa Ynez head coach Melissa Rogers.

The two wins came from Gianna Pecile and Kaki Allen with a score of 21-13 and 21-19, as well as Sadie Lishman Helina Pecile with a score of 21-18 and 21-10.

The Pirates will play against San Luis Obispo on April 3.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen