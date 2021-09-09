SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos loses to Buena

COURTESY PHOTO

Stella Ashamalla was San Marcos’ low scorer with 49 Tuesday in Ventura.

Buena defeated San Marcos Tuesday in high school girls golf action in Ventura.

The final scores were Buena, 260; San Marcos, 266.

The low scorer for San Marcos was Stella Ashamalla with 49. The rest of the Royals and their scores were Evelina Erickson, 53; Sadi Adams, 56: Riley O’Brien, 55; Campbell Thayer, 60; and Sophia Torrey, 53. Erickson, Adams and Ashamalla also had personal bests on what Coach Sarah Ashton called challenging greens at Olivas Links.

“We continue to rely on steady play from Stella,” she said.

CARPINTERIA DEFEATS VILLANOVA PREP

Despite Ojai’s 93-degree heat Tuesday, the Carpinteria High School girls tennis team defeated Villanova Preparatory School 13-5.

The heat drained the Warriors’ energy, leading them to struggle at times, Coach Charles Bryants told the News-Press in an email.

But ultimately, the Warriors prevailed.

“In singles, Zahra Porinsh went 3-0 but was challenged in two of her sets. She had to dig a little deeper and really had to figure out how to pull out two of her wins,” Coach Bryants said. “Neida Garcia went 1-2 and played an exceptional first round, winning 6-1.

“We swept all nine points in doubles and only dropped six games total,” he said.

Natalie Martinez/Ariana Lounsbury, Natalia Perez/Cassandra Maya Prado all went 3-0. Valeria Ojeda went 2-0 with Abbie Delwiche and 1-0 with Stephanie Gonzalez to round out the scoring.

As of Tuesday, Carpinteria was 2-3 for the season.

SANTA BARBARA DEFEATS VENTURA

The Santa Barbara High School girls’ volleyball enjoyed a 3-0 sweep of Ventura Tuesday.

The team is now 8-2 for the season.

Tuesday’s scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-18.

“It was a team effort, with every single player contributing,” Coach Kristin Hempy said in an email to the News-Press.

“Kill leader was Emma Zuffelato (senior, OH) who led with 14 kills and 9 digs. Shae Delany (junior, OH) added 10 kills and 8 digs,” Coach Hempy said. “Annie Knecht (junior, setter) was crucial on both defense and offense with 12 digs, 3 kills and 36 assists. Carolina Koceman (senior, libero) proved pivotal in the back row with 16 digs as well.

“Lots of girls came off the bench to add energy, and it was an exciting win to set us up on a positive note for (tonight), when we travel to take on (Dos Pueblos). Looking forward to a great match,” Coach Hempy said.

email: dmason@newspress.com