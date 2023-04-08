SPORTS ROUNDUP

Laguna Blanca beats Bishop Diego

The Laguna Blanca Owls boys volleyball team took the win Thursday against Bishop Diego.

The scores of the sets were 25-16, 25-21, 18-25 and 25-20. This improves their overall record to 14-3 and their league record 5-0.

Ganden Walker had a huge defensive game with 18 digs and three blocks, leading the team in both categories. Thomas Couvillion led the Owls on offense with 24 kills.

Tyson Deveze also had an impressive night with 18 digs. Middles Kincade and Drew Levinson both work hard transitioning and making themselves available to score from the middle position.

“It was a fun cross town battle tonight,” said assistant coach Kat Niksto.

The Owls will play Foothill Tech next on April 11.

Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Barbara

The Chargers boys’ lacrosse team had a match against their rivals, winning against Santa Barbara 10-3 on April 6.

Captain Gus Miller led the scoring with five assists and one goal. Jack Finneran and Dan Finneran both tied for leading scorers, with three goals each. Alongside his own goal, Cairo Rios went six for eight on face-offs.

This win improves the Chargers’ overall record to 6-2 and league record to 2-1.

Dos Pueblos will compete against Cate on April 11.

Santa Barbara baseball loses to Camarillo

The Dons had a tough loss against Camarillo on April 6 with a final score of 2-3. Despite out-hitting Camarillo four to five, the Dons could not finalize on their score.

Liam Keithley started as pitcher and recorded 18 outs for the Dons. Jetner Welch went two for three at the plate to lead in hits.

Santa Barbara will play Tuesday at Buena.

Royals beats Dons in boys tennis

The San Marcos boys tennis team beat Santa Barbara 15-3 Thursday.

The Royals had impressive singles matches, with Jed Greenwald and Carter Cotich showing off their consistency each winning 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

San Marcos’ one and two teams for doubles won all of their matches. Shea Suzuki and Kyle Shaffer were the talk of the match, decisively defeating Santa Barbara’s one team 6-0.

The Royals play against Lompoc Wednesday.

Bishop Diego loses to Grace Brethren

The Cardinals baseball team played Grace Brethren Thursday and lost 6-1.

First baseman Johansen scored the Cardinals only run in the last inning and had two hits total in the game. Ferries pitched the entire game, with four strikeouts recorded in the game.

The Cardinals’ records are now 2-9 overall and 0-4 in league.

Carpinteria boys’ tennis team loses to Nordhoff

In their game against last year’s CIF winners Nordhoff, the Warriors put up a great fight but ended up losing 12-6. Carpinteria is now 5-5 overall and 3-2 in the Citrus Coast League.

“We played fine today, but I know there is more upside to this team. I just have to find out how to get it out of them,” said head coach Charles Bryant.

Max Stone had an impressive match today, as he swept his three sets and did not drop a game. Ryan Souza added one point to the score in his singles match. Lucas Martin and Connor Gralewski also improved the Warriors’ score, going 2-1.

The Warriors will play back-to-back against Channel Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bishop Diego falls to Thacher in boys tennis team

The Cardinals boys’ tennis team lost a decisive game 17-1 against Thacher on Thursday.

“We may have had our serves broken a few times today but not our spirit. We fight on, steadily improve and wait our turn to be rewarded with a win,” said head coach Pete Kirk.

The only point came from Aaron Bush, who had a 6-3 win in round three. “Aaron is playing way more aggressively now. No more just rallying it around. It paid dividends in that third round match,” explained Kirk.

The Bishop Diego boy’s tennis team will play Santa Ynez on April 14.

Carpinteria competes against Newbury Park in swimming

The Warriors took on Newbury Park on Thursday in a co-ed swim match. The Warriors split with the Panthers, the boys winning and the girls losing.

The girls lost 53-111, yet still showed an impressive performance. Senior Erin Otsuki placed first in both the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke. Junior Lilli Nemetz was another winner for the Warriors, capturing the 200m and 500m freestyle events.

The boys beat Newbury Park 100-70.

Junior Jackson Melton was the star of the show, barely beating his school record for the second consecutive day and the fourth time this year in the 200m individual medley. Other winners on the boys side included Matthew Endow for the 100m fly and 100 backstroke, Jacob Otsuki for the 100m freestyle, Chase Glasgow for the 100 backstroke, Jacob Taff for the 100 breaststroke, and Eli Sheaffer for the 500m freestyle.

The Warriors will compete against Hueneme on Wednesday.

Dos Pueblos defeats Nordhoff in boys golf

The Chargers took on Nordhoff at the Glen Annie course for their first match in a home and away series. The team shot a season low of 360, breaking its previous school record of 364 earlier this year. They were five over par as a team.

“It has been very exciting watching everyone play well on the same day. The boys decided before the match to try to stay focused all round for every shot, and it really paid off,” said head coach Kevin Ahlers.

Teddy Vigna and Denver Douglas both shot a 71, earning them a co-medalist title. Laith Reynolds and Scott Nightingale were right behind them, both with a 72. Colt Roberts fell short behind with a 74.

Dos Pueblos will play Rio Mesa on Tuesday in a league match.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen