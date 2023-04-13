SPORTS ROUNDUP

San Marcos boys golf plays Oxnard

The Royals boys golf team had a decisive win against Oxnard at their recent match that took place at the Santa Barbara Golf Club. The final score of the match was 388-623. This win improved the Royals overall record to 7-0 and league record to 5-0.

Holdt Gore was a medalist at the match, with a final score of 75. This was the first time he was awarded the medal in his high school career. Brody Ricci, Aaron White, and Himmat Singh posted scores of 78. Ethan Klawuhn and Graham Chapman tied for 5th place, with a score of 79.

“All the guys played really solid and it was exciting to see all of them finish in the 70s,” shared head coach Jeff Ashton.

The Royals will play Valencia next at the Sandpiper course on April 13.

Dos Pueblos competes against San Marcos in swim and dive

The Chargers headed over to San Marcos to face their swim and dive team in a cross-city league game. The meet ended in a split result, with the boys winning 94-92 and the girls losing 70-109.

For the boys, there were many successful races and dives. In the diving competition, John Contakes took second place, Max Maybrun took fourth place, and Jake Kuwata finished in sixth place.

Seniors Nikko Carrillo, Cooper Costello and John Bish helped lead the Chargers to the win over the Royals. Bish took fourth and third in the 200 and 500 freestyle respectively. Carrillo won both of his events, specifically by overtaking San Marcos’ anchor leg in the 400 freestyle relay.

On the girls side, sophomores Addison Parrish and Megan Garner had impressive races in the 100 backstroke. Garner took first place and Parrish took the second spot. Parrish also came in second in the 200 freestyle, while Garner took third in the 50m freestyle. Senior Captain Brynn Graham won the 200 individual medley and finished in second for the 100m freestyle. Captain Ava Bennett finished fourth in both the 50m and 100m freestyle and was part of the second place 200m and 100m freestyle relays.

The Chargers will compete against Ventura next on April 18.

Laguna Blanca beats Foothill Tech in boys volleyball

On April 11, the Owls defeated Foothill Tech in a home league match 3-0, with scores of 25-9, 27-25, and 25-14. This improves the Owl’s overall record to 15-3 and league record to 6-0.

Thomas Couvillion led the Owls with 13 kills, seven digs, and four aces. Tyson Deveze was also a major addition to the owls, adding eight kills, four digs, and two aces to the stat line. Drew Levinson also was a help with five kills and three aces.

Laguna Blanca will play Cate next on April 13.

Santa Barbara baseball loses to Buena

The Dons had a tough game against Buena, barely losing with a score of 3-4.

Liam Keithley started the game as the pitcher for Dons. Keithley lasted four innings, allowing four hits and three runs while striking out six players. Enrique Ramirez and Zeke Adderley entered the game from the bullpen, with Ramirez throwing two and a third innings and Adderley pitching one-third of an inning.

Dane Dawson led Dons with two hits in four at bats.

The Dons will play Buena again on April 14.

– Compiled by Annika Bahnsen