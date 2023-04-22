SPORTS ROUNDUP

Laguna Blanca boys volleyball wins

The Laguna Blanca Owls boys’ volleyball team defeated Bishop Diego in its final regular season game on Thursday.

The final score of the game was 3-1, with the match scores being 21-25, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-21.

“It was a battle with the fun, cross-town, and high energy environment you would expect,” said Owls assistant coach Kat Niksto.

Tyson Deveze led the Owls in offense with 17 kills and three aces. Kincade Avery, not the usual setter for the Owls, stepped into the role and did an impressive job, totaling 33 assists. Libero Caden Weaver kept the pace of the game, recording 13 digs on the night.

The CIF playoff draw comes out on April 22.

San Marcos boys golf defeats Brea Olinda

The San Marcos Royals had a successful match against Brea Olinda, defeating the Wildcats 368-437.

The match was played at La Cumbre Country Club, which had a par of 71. Leo Metzger came away with a medal finish for his team, with a final score of 70. Jeffrey Forster and Shams Jahangir-Arshad finished even, and Holdt Gore finished with a 75.

Head coach Jeff Ashton remarked, “We played really solid as a team for the second straight match, and we are hopeful that we hit our stride going into the end of the season.”

San Marcos will play Dos Pueblos on Tuesday at the Sandpiper Course.

Bishop Diego loses in softball against Foothill Tech

The Cardinals softball team played Foothill Tech Thursday in an away match. Bishop Diego lost, with a final score of 8-18.

First base’s Johansen had the most runs and hits for the Cardinals, totaling three in both categories. Pitcher Ferries played for a little over two innings, with two strikeouts recorded.

The Cardinals had a total of 10 hits during the game in comparison to Foothill Tech’s 15.

Bishop Diego will play Village Christian Academy on Monday.

Dos Pueblos beats Thacher in girls’ lacrosse

The Chargers merely escaped Thacher in girls’ lacrosse, with a final score of 18-17.

Dos Pueblos’ Avery Ball had 10 goals in the game, tying the Santa Barbara County record of most goals in a single game. Reagan Arnold scored five goals, Alice Sperling scored two, and Lauren Elliot had one goal as well as five assists. Elliot also broke a school record with 16 draw controls.

Dos Pueblos will play Santa Barbara on Monday.

Carpinteria boys tennis falls to Malibu

With a final score of 16-2, the Warriors lost to Malibu on April 20. Carpinteria is now 8-7 overall and 6-4 in the league.

The couple of Warriors’ points came from the doubles team, Servando Campuzano and Connor Gralewski. This was the first time they played with each other, and they went 2-1 against their Malibu opponents.

“It is a good eye opener for us. We will have to be sharper and will have to be our best from here on out,” said Carpinteria head coach Charles Bryant.

The Warriors will play in their league tournament on Sunday and Monday at Channel Islands High School in Oxnard.

Royals girls’ swim defeats Santa Barbara

The San Marcos girl’s swim team had a meet against cross-town rival, Santa Barbara.

The Royals came out on top, with a final score of 74-65.

There were several first place finishers for the Royals. In the 200 medley relay, Lucy Haaland-Ford, Madison Haaland-Ford, Makenna Stretz, and Sophia Panossian won. Stretz also finished first in the 200 individual medley, and was a part of the winning 200 freestyle relay.

San Marcos will compete at the Channel League prelims on Monday.

Bishop Diego boy’s tennis loses in season finale

The Cardinals lost their tennis match against Dunn with the final score being 4-14.

Two of Bishop Diego’s seniors and captains, Max Schwarz and Brennan Kaufman, left it all on the court, defeating their opponents 6-2 in the final game of their high school career.

Joe Simolon and Alfredo Contreras had success in their sets. They won 7-6 (5), and 6-3.

“The Cardinals came a long way this year and even though we didn’t win, we still accomplished our main goals: the win the game is great, to play the game is greater, to love the game is the greatest,” said head coach Pete Kirkwood.

Dos Pueblos beats Thacher in boys’ lacrosse

The Chargers boys lacrosse team defeated Thacher Thursday 12-10. This improves the Chargers’ overall record to 9-3 and league record to 5-2.

Sophomores Gus Miller and Roman Christou both had four goals and one assist during the game. Christou had the final goals of the game, sealing the win for the Chargers.

Dos Pueblos will wrap up its regular season on Sunday against Santa Barbara.

San Marcos girls’ dive team competes in finals

The Royals showed success at the Channel League final competition on Thursday.

San Marcos’ Kate Edgar finished first in the one meter dive competition, with a score of 328.5. Right behind Edgar, Bridget Cunnison scored a 322.3 to finish in second place.

“Both divers have shown tremendous improvement and have dedicated many afternoons to their new found sport,” said the girls’ aquatics coach, Brian Roth.

Dos Pueblos competes against Rio Mesa

Both of the Chargers girls and boys’ swim and dive teams had a successful meet Thursday against Rio Mesa.

The Dos Pueblos girls had a final score of 67-14, and the boys’ final score was 90-77.

Some major contributors to the Chargers on the boys’ side were Leon Guo, Aricin Marshall, Eli Carnaghe, Bennet Sullivan and Tarkan Ezal, who all added points during the match.

On the girls’ side, Natalie Murray came in first in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Ruby Gomez-Witcher also had success at the meet, winning the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle. Brooke Findlay took second in the 200 and first in the 50 freestyle. Sofia Huebner came in first in theo 100 breaststroke and took third place in the 50 freestyle.

The Chargers will compete at the Channel League prelims on Monday.

— Compiled by Annike Bahnsen