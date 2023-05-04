SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos defeated in girls beach volleyball

The Dos Pueblos Chargers finished their season this year with a loss against Redondo Valley on Tuesday.

The final score for the girls beach volleyball game was 2-3, a close defeat for the Chargers.

There was still some success in this game for Dos Pueblos. The two points of the match came from Addison Low and Sonia Mancusco in their 3’s game as well as Layla McQuiggan and Halle Riley in their 5’s game.

“Overall I am proud of this team and the way we competed all year long,” said head coach Mike Fitzgerald.

The final records for the Chargers were 12-1 in league and 17-2 overall.

San Marcos competes at Channel League Individuals

The Royals boys golf team participated Tuesday in the second day of the Channel League Individuals, hoping to land a spot in the CIF tournament.

Out of the six San Marcos players, three qualified for the CIF tournament. Shams Jahangir-Arsah tied for second place with scores of 68 on both the first and second day of competition. Leo Metzger finished fourth, with scores of 65 and 72. The final qualifier was Jeffrey Forster, who came in sixth place with scores of 71 and 72.

The three athletes will now compete on May 10 in the CIF-SS Individual Regionals, which will take place at Los Robles.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen