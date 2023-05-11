SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos falls to Santa Fe in softball

In the second round of the CIF playoffs on Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos Chargers lost to Santa Fe 6-2.

The final overall record for the Chargers softball team was 20-10.

“The score is not indicative of the game. This was a very good softball game played by two very good teams. Multiple plays at the plate, home runs and diving catches,” said head coach Mike Gerken.

Dos Pueblos had a chance to score in the 2nd after a lead off double from freshman Anastasia Brunner. Georgia Wilson moved her to third with a ground ball. DP tried to squeeze in the run, but the bunt went straight to the pitcher, who glove-flipped to the plate just in time to get Brunner.

Paulina Avina and Bella Nuno each hit home runs for the Chargers, but that was not enough to overcome a rough 4th inning that propelled Santa Fe to victory.

Carpinteria baseball loses to Norwalk

The Carpinteria Warriors’ five-game winning streak in baseball came to an abrupt end in the CIF-ss single elimination tournament with a loss Tuesday against Norwalk 11-7.

Shane Goodmanson pitched for the Warriors and was successful through the first inning without a base runner. However, the Lancers caused problems in the 2nd, scoring one earned run and two unearned runs to go up 3-0.

The Lancers extended their lead to 9-3 before Carpinteria struck back. Gabe Martinez grounded to third base, but an errant throw allowed two runs to score.

Erich Goebel followed with a towering two run home run to right field, which brought the Warriors back within striking distance 9-7.

Norwalk was able to tack on two runs in the 7th, and the Warriors couldn’t recover.

Goebel added a single and a walk and scored twice. Matt Muñoz, Beto Martinez and Joaquin Ramirez each had two hits apiece.

Head coach Patrick Cooney gave his end-of-season thoughts: “Of course, the loss stings today. However, it won’t be long before we forget all of the scores of the games this year. We will not forget the people that made it a great season.”

Dos Pueblos is defeated by Santa Monica in boys lacrosse

The Dos Pueblos Chargers fell to Santa Monica on Tuesday in boys lacrosse with a final score of 17-8. This was the quarterfinals of the CIF-ss playoffs.

“It’s always tough to lose in the playoffs, but I’m proud of the way our guys showed up. Santa Monica is an excellent, well-coached team and they had our number today,” said Chargers head coach Lucas Martinez.

Dos Pueblos faceoff specialist, Cal Denier, had a great game, winning almost every draw, but Santa Monica’s wing play was too effective for the Chargers. Salem Bawaneh stood tall, making 17 total saves, but the Vikings were lethal on the field.

Dos Pueblos’ offense was effective when they had the ball, with four goals from Dan Finneran, two from Orion Prewarski, and one each from Gus Miller and Jack Finneran, but Dos Pueblos couldn’t hold on to possession to hang with Santa Monica.

— Compiled by Annika Bahnsen