SPORTS ROUNDUP

SBCC cross-country athletes run in Oxnard

OXNARD — The Santa Barbara City College cross-country teams competed Friday at the Oxnard Invitational.

Two Vaquero athletes ran in the Women’s 5K. One Vaquero runner competed in the Men’s 4-mile.

The best finish among City College runners was by Linnea Sherman, who placed 12th out of 56 runners in the Women’s 5K with a time of 20:20. City College athlete Luzie Brings (37th) had a time of 24:23.

“This was a great opener for us,” Head Coach Scott Fickerson said in a news release. “Without a full team, we are focusing on individual results, and both Linnea and Luzie executed really smart race plans. This was a great set-up for our next races.”

In the Men’s 4-Mile, Mark Hernandez (78th) had a time of 26:42.

“Mark set a goal for himself to average under a 7:00 mile pace,” Coach FIckerson said. “He ended up running an even paced 6:40 miles, so this was clearly a great start to the season!”

City College’s cross-country runners will next compete on Sept. 24 at the Bakersfield Invitational at the Kern County Soccer Park.

— Dave Mason

Dons compete in cross country in Ojai

OJAI — The Santa Barbara High School boys cross country team scored a perfect 15 and put 7 in the top 10 to win the Short Course race Saturday at the Ojai Invitational.

Blaise Snow picked up his second win on the week in 10:11.02, Coach Olivia Perdices told the News-Press in an email. Andreas Dybdahl and Xan Tassos were right behind him in 10:11.94 and 10:12.78.

Drew DeLozier (4th-10:27.87), Colten McToldridge (5th-10:49.89), Bode Andrulaitis (7th-10:53.51) and Jack Garza (10th-11:10.64) finished the scoring for the Dons.

Dos Pueblos High School was second with 62 points, and host Nordhoff was third with 84.

“These boys are running so well together and with so much confidence right now. They each truly want to make the guy next to them better and it’s showing,” Coach Perdices said.

The Dons’ girls cross country team were 3rd with 69 points behind 41 from Buena and 67 from Fillmore.

Sophomores Mackenna Show and Ridley DeSoto led the way in 6th and 8th place (13:11.16 and 13:17.95). Arielle Feinberg (15th-14:06.75), Elena Everest (16th-14:07.65), London Moro (24th-14:33.42), Mia Sanders (25th-14:33.51) and Greta Mixon (26th-14:38.00) finished up a solid team showing for the girls.

“I asked the girls to gamble a bit and get out more aggressively than they like to,’ Coach Perdices said. “They took that challenge and hung on to race really well.”

“We were a little conservative running all our kids in the 1.9 mile short course today. I knew we’d have some tired legs coming off the league meet Wednesday. Casitas is a challenging course either way, and the conditions can be really tough there. It’s still early in the season and we’ll go back there in a few weeks and run kids in the longer race. I’m really happy with how we’ve started the season and looking forward to seeing what this team can do the rest of the way.”

The Dons’ next competition is the inaugural Goose Chase Invitational on Saturday. Righetti High School will host the event at Waller Park in Santa Maria.

— Dave Mason