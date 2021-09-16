SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Ynez 3-0 in volleyball

Seen in this 2019 photo, Portia Sherman of the Chargers had 11 kills, 14 digs and 5 aces during Dos Pueblos’ victory over Santa Ynez.

The Dos Pueblos High School girls volleyball team went up the road to Santa Ynez Tuesday, and fans followed them to see a 3-0 victory over the Pirates.

The Chargers’ Portia Sherman had 11 kills, 14 digs and 5 aces. Makeila Cervantes had 8 kills and 3 aces, according to a news release.

Chloe Hoffman had 9 kills, 13 digs and 2 blocks.

Natali Flint had 4 kills, 2 aces and 35 assists

Lily Mires had 8 kills and 1 block

Teagan Haley had 3 kills and 2 blocks

As of Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos Chargers were 18-3 overall and 2-0 in the league.

“I’m super proud of our girls,” Coach Meagan O’Carroll told the News-Press in an email. “We created a game plan for this week to work on spreading our offense, and our girls did exactly that tonight.

“I thought Natali set an excellent match and worked really hard to get all of her hitters involved,” O’Carroll said. “Makeila was an absolute monster on the right side and on the service line. She had a great match. Lily Mires was incredible in the middle for us, playing around with different shots and scoring us a bunch of points down the stretch.

“We had a few lapses of energy in the third set, and I’d love to shout out to our family and friends who made the trek up to Santa Ynez with us and brought some noise and energy for us! We have great fans.”

CARPINTERIA BEATS PROVIDENCE

The Carpinteria girls tennis team hosted the Providence Patriots for the first time Tuesday in a close match.

The Warriors beat the Patriots 10-8 in a non-league victory.

“I was very happy with how we competed and played,” Coach Charles Bryants said in an email to the News-Press. “We ended up winning five singles and five doubles matches and had many close sets.

“In singles, Zahra Porinsh swept her three sets while Valerie Ojeda and Silke Leonard won one set each. Zahra played excellent today,” Bryants said Tuesday. “ She was patient, smart and constructed points well. She had a purpose with her shots which was great to see.

“Valerie went 1-0 on the day and looked very strong today. She was consistent and moved her opponent around the court well,” the coach continued. “Silke had a tight loss but played a great match against the Patriots’ No. 2 player.

“In doubles, their No. 1 team was just too tough and swept all three of their sets. We managed to play well against them but just could not make any headway,” Bryants said. “Natalie Martinez/Ariana Lounsbury and Cassandra Maya Prado/Neida Garcia each went 2-1 on the day. Both teams played well today and did a solid job of putting away shots when afforded to them. Abbie Delwiche/Sasha Porinsh went 1-2 on the day.

“Our doubles just need to focus on our movement and aggressiveness a bit more. We will be working on it in practice these next few weeks with hopes it pays dividends down the road,” Bryants said

As of Tuesday, Carpinteria was 4-3 overall.

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS SAN MARCOS

The Dos Pueblos girls golf team beat San Marcos 241-285 Tuesday.

The Chargers and their scores were: Chelsi Ramirez, 45; Victoria Chen, 44; Camille Robinson, 51; Marisa Ortiz, 56; Sagarika Manian, 48; and Vicky Tang, 53.

The Royals and their scores were: Riley O’Brien, 55; Stella Ashamalla, 63; Sophia Torrey, 50; Sadi Adams, 60; Evelina Erickson, 57; and Talia Cummings, 69.

“DP is a very well-rounded and talented team. Coach Choi has done a great job with this group of ladies, and their play today was impressive,” San Marcos Coach Sarah Ashton said in an email to the News-Press. “Unfortunately we struggled overall, but we are young, and we will bounce back.

“I was very impressed with Fia (Sophia) Torrey today,” Ashton said. “She was level-headed, showed great sportsmanship, and had solid, consistent play. We rely on her maturity to keep us focused and looking forward.”

Today, the Royals take on Cabrillo High School in Lompoc.

