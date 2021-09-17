SPORTS ROUNDUP

UCSB welcomes WSU, VCU to Thunderdome

Today it begins: the Thunderdome Classic.

UCSB is welcoming Washington State University and VCU for two days of women’s volleyball action inside the Thunderdome.

First up is UCSB against Washington State at 10 this morning.

Then it’s UCSB against VCU at 6 tonight.

UCSB will play against Washington State again at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Gauchos’ matches with the Washington State Cougars will air live at ucsb.gauchos.com.

CARPINTERIA GIRLS TENNIS

The Carpinteria girls tennis team lost what its coach called “a very one-sided non-league match” Wednesday to San Marcos.

The score: 17-1 in the Royals’ favor. And Carpinteria Coach Charles Bryants conceded the competition was talented.

Still, Bryants saw a bright side.

“Overall, I was fairly happy with how we played,” he told the News-Press in an email. “We stepped up and for the most part competed. We had to ‘up’ our game, which is what I was hoping for. We just could not match them on their level.

“Silke Leonard played a great set against their No. 3, and that was our only point on the day. We had some sets that were closer than the score indicated, and many points where we played fantastic. We just could not do it on a consistent basis.

“Their experience was definitely a big factor as they handled many of the crucial ‘big’ points better than us,” he continued. “But again, I was happy for the competition, and although we took a big loss, I am hoping it will do us some good down the road as we start league play next week.”

CARPINTERIA BOYS WATER POLO WINS

Despite some injuries and illnesses, the Carpinteria boys water polo team scored a 10-7 victory Tuesday against visiting Football Tech.

“The Warriors got out to a fast start and ended the first quarter with a comfortable 4-1 lead,” Coach Jon Otsuki told the News-Press in an email. “Being ahead enabled those injured to rest and the reserves an opportunity for quality playing time.

“It was a solid game for the Warriors, who controlled the game from start to finish,” Otsuki said.

email: dmason@newspress.com