SPORTS ROUNDUP

Bishop Diego runners break records

COURTESY PHOTO

The varsity girls start their race Friday at Camino Real Park in Ventura. Bishop Diego’s team was led by Parker Andelman, who set a new school record with her time in the 3-mile race.

Records were broken when Bishop Diego’s cross-country team competed Friday in Ventura.

During the League Preview meet at Camino Real Park, Bishop Diego freshman Thomas Gaggs led the boys team, placing fourth in the junior varsity race in his first 3-mile race. His time was 18:59.0.

Bishop Diego freshman Parker Andelman led the girls varsity team in her first 3-mile race with a time of 23:10.5.

Both set new school records, Coach Christine Bjelland told the News-Press in an email.

For more on the meet, go to royalresults.com.

BUCKLEY BEATS SAN MARCOS

The San Marcos varsity girls golf team lost to Buckley on Friday in Goleta.

The final score at Sandpiper Golf Course was San Marcos, 277; Buckley, 263.

The best score for San Marcos was by Stella Ashamalla, who had 49.

“It was great to see Stella break 50 at Sandpiper after a difficult start to the week,” Coach Sarah Ashton told the News-Press in an email.

The other Royal athletes and their scores were Evelina Erickson, 55; Riley O’Brien, 55; Fia Torrey, 56; Sadi Adams, 62; and Talia Cummings, 64.

“It’s nice to see the girls having fun on the course together,” Coach Ashton said.

THUNDERDOME CLASSIC

UCSB defeated VCU 3-1 during the Thunderdome Classic Friday.

The Gaucho women’s volleyball team held its serve well and had a season high of 10 aces, according to a news release.

UCSB’s Tallulah Froley had 14 kills. Sophie Messenger had 11, and Michelle Ohwobete had 10.

Kobie Jimenez earned a career-high of five aces, and Macall Peed had three aces.

Peed also led the way with 15 digs, and Rowan Ennis had five blocks.

Earlier on Friday, UCSB lost to Washington State University.

The Cougars won the first Thunderdome Classic match 3-0.

The Gauchos’ Michelle Ohwobete got 14 kills. Peed picked up 16 digs and converted on all 19 reception opportunities.

email: dmason@newspress.com