SPORTS ROUNDUP

Hot-shooting Westmont women face Lyon in NAIA Round of 16

Second-seeded Westmont College will resume its quest for an NAIA National Women’s Basketball Championship when it plays in today’s round of 16 against No. 15 seed Lyon, Ark.

The game will tip off at 4 p.m. PDT in Sioux City, Iowa.

The Fighting Scots upset No. 11 Lindsey Wilson, Ky. in their tournament opener, 60-57. The Warriors (11-1) trounced Montana Western 97-62 by making a tournament- and school-record 21 three-pointers in 44 attempts.

The winner of today’s game will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face the winner of the Clarke (Iowa) and MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) game.

Westmont, which has an 18-13 record in NAIA Tournament play, won the title in 2013 and was the runner-up in 2018.

“I think our team is at a point where we know each other well enough that people are doing what they do well, together,” coach Kirsten Moore said. “There is a cohesiveness to what we are doing.”

DP gets new football opponent

Dos Pueblos High, which was scheduled to face Cabrillo in Friday’s football opener, will now face Fillmore instead at 6 p.m. at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Both teams were looking for new opponents because of COVID-19 issues. Carpinteria High canceled its opener against Fillmore while Cabrillo also had to bow out of its game against DP.

Royals, Dons post water polo wins

The San Marcos girls water polo team romped to its sixth win in as many matches on Wednesday, defeating Westlake 17-4 behind Regan McEachen’s three goals.

Zosia Amberger made 15 saves in goals and set up two of the Royals’ scores.

Santa Barbara’s girls edged Santa Ynez 7-5 behind Maria Bittle’s three goals. Bella Obando had eight steals and a goal. Sydney Gill led the Pirates with three goals.

Jordan Hayes scored four goals to lead the Santa Barbara boys team to a 15-3 victory over Santa Ynez. Landon Lassahn had two of the Pirates’ three goals.

Bishop girls sweep Lompoc

Bishop Diego improved to 4-0 in girls volleyball with a 25-20, 25-8, 25-12 sweep at Lompoc.

Annika Mager led the Cardinals’ strong service game with six aces.

Westmont tops Cal Lutheran

Michael Hopkins rallied for a 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory at No. 6 singles to clinch Westmont’s 5-2 men’s tennis victory over Cal Lutheran.

The Warriors improved to 3-4 on the season.

