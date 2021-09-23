SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria beats Santa Paula 18-0 in girls tennis

The Carpinteria girls tennis team had a perfect start this week to their Citrus Coast League play.

On Tuesday, the Warriors beat Santa Paula 18-0.

Coach Charles Bryants said he saw his athletes show something that’s been stressed during practice: “focus and fight.”

In singles, Silke Leonard and Neida Garcia both went 3-0 while Zahra Porinsh went 2-0, and Sasha Porinsh went 1-0.

“I was really happy with how Neida and Sasha played,” Coach Bryants said in an email to the News-Press. “Both proved they can outlast their opponents with a steady baseline game.”

In doubles, Cassandra Maya Prado/Natalia Perez and Natalie Martinez/Ariana Lounsbury went 3-0 while Valerie Ojeda went 2-0 with Abbie Delwiche and 1-0 with Nansy Velasquez.

“I thought our doubles played really well,” Coach Bryants said. “They were starting to get more aggressive at the net which I love to see. Overall, I was very happy with our efforts today.”

Today Carpinteria takes on Hueneme.

Carpinteria is now 5-4 overall and 1-0 in the Citrus Coast League.

SANTA BARBARA BEATS LOMPOC IN VOLLEYBALL

The trip to Lompoc was worth it Tuesday for the Santa Barbara girls volleyball team.

The Dons beat Lompoc in all three sets. Scores were 25-8, 25-9 and 25-11.

“Every player contributed to the victory,” Coach Kristin Hempy said in an email to the News-Press.

“Shae Delany went on a serving run of 13 during the first game, including 3 aces. She had 5 kills and 3 digs,” the coach said. “Emma Zuffelato added 8 kills and 7 digs. Senior middle blocker Campbell Brown came out big with 5 kills in the middle.

“Libero Carolina Koceman had 20 digs, and setter Annie Knecht had 24 assists and 5 digs,” Hempy said.

Santa Barbara will be on the road again Monday to take on Cabrillo High School in Lompoc.

UCSB MEN’S SOCCER GETS A DRAW WITH OREGON STATE

A men’s soccer game went into double overtime Tuesday, but in the end, UCSB and Oregon State had to settle for a tie.

The final score at Oregon State’s Paul Lorenz Field was 1-1.

In the 77th minute, junior attacker Thaabit Baartman scored his fourth goal of the season to tie the game for the Gauchos.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, UCSB takes on Cal Poly. The game will be live-streamed at ucsbgauchos.com.

email: dmason@newspress.com