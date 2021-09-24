SPORTS ROUNDUP

Not even fog can stop San Marcos

Dense, wet fog was covering Sandpiper Golf Course.

But apparently it takes more than bizarre weather to stop San Marcos. The Royals beat Santa Ynez 264-269 Tuesday in a close match at the Goleta course.

Despite the conditions, Stella Ashamalla led the Royals with a score of 49.

Coach Sarah Ashton said Ashamalla “has really found her groove and consistency recently.

“It’s fun watching her play, and we rely on her low scores regularly,” the coach told the News-Press in an email.

The other Royals and their scores were Evelina Erickson, 50: Sadi Adams, 53; Fia Torrey, 54; Riley O’Brien, 58; and Campbell Thayer, 64.

Mackenzie Phelan led the Pirates with a score of 46. The other Pirates and their scores were Alison Swanitz, 53; Sierra Freedman, 54; Emily Ruiz, 57; Kylee Johnson, 69; and Addison West, 66.

SBCC LOSES TO CHAFFEY

During most of Tuesday’s match, Santa Barbara City College was ahead 1-0 in a men’s soccer game against Chaffey College.

The goal was made by sophomore forward Tanner Stevenson in the 17th minute.

But some late goals changed the tide, and the Panthers beat the Vaqueros 3-1 Tuesday at Chaffey.

City College goalkeeper Sunny Dhaliwal finished with five saves, which is his second highest number this season, according to a news release.

The Vaqueros are now 3-2-2. They’re now home with a match at 7 tonight against Canyons at La Playa Stadium.

FOOTHILL TECH BEATS LAGUNA BLANCA

The Laguna Blanca volleyball team lost 3-0 Tuesday to Foothill Tech.

The scores during the home match were 25-20, 25-11 and 25-14.

email: dmason@newspress.com