SPORTS ROUNDUP

Carpinteria sinks Nordhoff in water polo

The Carpinteria boys water polo team beat Nordhoff 15-6 Thursday.

Zach Isaac had a lot to do with that.

Isaac scored a team high of 5 goals at the match in Ojai.

“The Warriors came prepared and got off to a fast start scoring their four first quarter goals in the shallow end, where it is typically more difficult to score,” Carpinteria Coach Jon Ostuki told the News-Press in an email. “By halftime, the Warriors extended their lead to a 5-goal margin and never looked back.”

Mateo Handall pitched in 3 goals. Reyn Clayton and Asher Smith scored 2 each. And Ian Thomas, Gavin Lohuis and Coby Gonzales each hit the back of the goal once.

Goalie Jacob Taff had 6 saves on the day.

Next up for the Warriors is its match Tuesday at Carpinteria Community Pool against the Villanova Prep Wildcats.

UCSB RUNS AT OREGON

The UCSB men’s and women’s cross country team competed Thursday at Oregon’s Dellinger Invitational.

The Gaucho women finished 17th.

Shelby Nelson was the fastest Gaucho, according to a news release. She finished 62nd with a time of 21:12.4.

Next was Lauren Lum, who finished 89th with a time of 21:32.5.

The Gaucho men finished 11th among 14 teams.

Nick Randazzo came across first for the Gauchos. He finished 34th with a time of 23:56.

Brian Schulz was the next Gaucho across the line at 79th. His time was 24:35.1.

UCSB will have a few weeks off until its next meet in mid-October at the Bronco Invitational in Santa Clara.

