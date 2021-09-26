SPORTS ROUNDUP

Dos Pueblos defeats Santa Barbara at girls golf match

The Dos Pueblos girls golf team continued its winning streak with a 215-251 victory over Santa Barbara Thursday night.

As of Thursday, the Chargers were 4-0 for the league record and 6-0 overall.

The Chargers and their scores were co-medalist Chelsi Ramirez, 41; co-medalist Sagarika Manian, 41; Victoria Chen, 46; Camille Robinson, 52; Brynlee Grose, 43; and Vicky Tang, 44.

‘“Due to some unusual circumstances, the golfers on both teams were asked to adapt to some extra challenges on the course,” Coach Dan Choi told the News-Press in an email. “At the last minute we needed to change to the back nine, which both teams were unfamiliar with, and due to a late start, we were racing the sun to finish the match.

“The athletes on both teams approached all the last-minute changes with great attitudes and did their best to have a fun and competitive match,” Choi said. “The Santa Barbara girls golf program has always been a class act and reinforced that very much today (Thursday).

“I was very proud of how my golfers managed to perform on the course today against a good team and some unfamiliar holes,” the coach continued. “One of our team’s goals has been to play better at unfamiliar courses, so in a way we got to do that at our home course. The match was called for the last group after seven holes due to darkness.”

DOS PUEBLOS BEATS LOMPOC IN TENNIS

The Dos Pueblos High School girls tennis team defeated Lompoc 17-1 Thursday night in a home match.

The Chargers and their scores were Kate Scherz, 6-0; Ellie Triplett, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0; Camilla Fonoberov 6-0, 6-2, 6-1; and Olivia Simon, 6-1, 6-0

In doubles, the Chargers and their scores were Adriel Amador/Romy Greenwald, 6-0, 6-1; Saned Crespo/Taryn Sager, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0; Sophia Fenkner/ Abby Bentley 6-4, 6-2; Brighton Amador/Adriel Amador, 6-2; and Sophia Fenkner/Anastasia Li, 3-6.

“Today (Thursday) was our first home match in the league, and it was great to see the girls’ energy on and off the courts,” Coach Laura Housinger told the News-Press in an email. “They worked on different plays as well as focused on supporting one another. I love the chemistry of our team and how they really connect this season. We look forward to more league play next week.”

The Chargers are 1-1 for their league record and 3-1 for their overall record.

SBCC WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL DEFEATS CANYONS

The Santa Barbara City College women’s volleyball team earned its sixth consecutive win Friday night, defeating Canyons in four sets at the SBCC Sports Pavilion.

Scores were 25-22, 25-12, 20-25, 25-21 at the home match.

The Vaqueros are now 11-2 for the season.

On Friday, “Karoline Ruiz set a new season-high with five blocks, while fellow middle blocker Paige Rudi had the most efficient hitting night of any Vaquero with seven kills at a .364 clip,” according to a City College news release.

Outside hitter Bella Johnson led the Vaqueros with 10 kills to go along with four digs and a pair of aces.

“It was a great team win tonight! Our middles led the game with strong attacking, and then Bella finished them off with her powerful right side attacking,” Head Coach Kat Niksto said in the news release. “Setter Emma Crabbe had another nice night running the offense and spreading the ball around to our hitters. Caroline McCarty also had a solid offensive night. Libero Jacelin Mckie was close to perfect in serve receive.”

Mckie also led the Vaqueros with 17 digs. Crabbe had 14 digs and 44 assists. Her 11 assists per set average was her highest for this year.

Caroline McCarty and Piper Ellbogn-Petersen recorded nine kills each. Karoline Ruiz made six kills.

